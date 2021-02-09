Minecraft Dungeons gets Flames of the Nether DLC expansion and another free content update this month

Minecraft Dungeons is getting its fourth paid DLC – Flames of the Nether – on February 24.

Dungeons will also be getting another free title update alongside the DLC, and Mojang is calling it the "most ambitious free update in Minecraft Dungeons history". Details for Flames of the Nether and this free title update were shared on the official Mojang blog, explaining that the Nether expansion will continue the story on from previously paid updates, taking us all on a harrowing trip through Minecraft's famous Nether realm.

The blog post says that there will be six new missions added across "familiar biomes as you've never seen them before", as well as adding new weapons, gear, artefacts and skins to unlock as we progress through the new content.

Flames of the Nether is now the second paid content update for the Minecraft spin-off game. You can buy it as part of the Minecraft Dungeons season pass for £17, otherwise, you'll be able to get it separately once the DLC goes live on February 24. Alongside the paid DLC, everyone will be treated to a free content update which will bring a major new feature called Ancient Hunts - procedurally-generated end-game missions all based around the Nether. If you manage to survive these dangerous Ancient Hunt missions and beat the powerful mobs, you'll be rewarded with some top-tier Gilded gear.

Flames of the Nether and the free update will go live on February 24 on Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch and PC.

