Middle-grade reader Godzilla comic kicks off expanded IDW/Toho partnership

IDW and Toho International have renewed their Godzilla licensing partnership, and expanded it to cover more than just comic books. In the coming years, IDW will be producing comic books, games, and more all centered around Godzilla and other related kaiju characters.

Spring 2021 will mark the beginning of a new initiative for Godzilla related products from IDW Publishing, IDW Games, and more, starting with a five-issue limited comic book series.

Written by Erik Burnham with art from Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado, the still-untitled series, aimed at middle-grade readers, debuts in April.

"Beginning in spring 2021, Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and dozens of kaiju will stomp their way across IDW's line of comic books, graphic novels, trade collections, art books, coloring books, journals, tabletop games, and puzzles," reads IDW's announcement.

"Furthering IDW's company-wide mission to expand the most beloved story worlds across all mediums, the publishing program — available in print and digitally — will represent a comprehensive range of content, delivering city-stomping entertainment to young readers and adult audiences."

IDW and Toho have had a publishing deal since 2011, kicking off with that year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters limited series.

"We're very excited to work with Toho to build a comprehensive array of stories and products that Godzilla fans everywhere can enjoy," states Nachie Marsham, IDW's publisher.

"Their library of characters are quite literally titans of pop culture, and we can't wait for people to get their hands on what we're creating in close partnership with Toho. There will truly be something for everyone, from casual fans to people who live and breathe these amazing creatures."

"IDW has been such a fantastic partner in bringing Godzilla characters to life through high-quality graphic storytelling, and we're excited to take our relationship to the next level," adds Lora Cohn, managing director, Toho International, Inc. "By expanding beyond comics with wide-ranging books, games and more, we're sure that our iconic kaiju will leave monstrous marks on these products that consumers across the globe, young and old, will never forget."

