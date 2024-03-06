Michelle Yeoh says she's "heartbroken" over the cancelation of her acclaimed Netflix series

Michelle Yeoh says she was "heartbroken" to learn that her action-packed comedy-drama series The Brothers Sun has been canceled by Netflix.

Despite the show proving popular with both viewers and critics since its premiere on January 4, the streaming service announced that it wouldn't be returning for a second season on March 4. While it gave no official reason, Deadline claims its lack of immediate impact on the platform played a large part in the decision. (It lasted only five weeks in Netflix's top 10, and peaked at number two, which is a pretty modest debut for an original show).

"Finding it so hard to understand why…" Yeoh admitted alongside shots of herself with the cast and crew. "However, I am so very proud of my Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high."

Created by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, The Brothers Sun followed Yeoh's character Eileen's eldest son Charles, a Taiwanese gangster who travels to LA to protect his mother and younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), after his father – the head of a Taipei triad – is shot by a mysterious assassin.

Elsewhere, Justin Chien, who played Charles, took to social media to add: "To all the fans of The Brothers Sun, thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show.

"Thank you for every post, tweet, edit, interaction, etc. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people," he went on. "Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it."

