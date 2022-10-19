Creed 3's Michael B. Jordan talks first-time director nerves, and working with Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors

Creed 3's Michael B. Jordan says he was "very blessed" to have worked with Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson on the Rocky spin-off sequel – and not just because the duo helped calm his first-time director jitters while they were filming it.

At a recent trailer launch event, the Black Panther actor opened up about those initial nerves and collaborating with his co-stars, telling Total Film and other media: "Jonathan Majors is incredible. Very lucky to have him be a part of this. For me, as a director, just to have that running mate, and have that scene partner, made all the difference in the world.

"He's extremely talented. The world is finding out daily how incredible this man is in the work that he does, he's finally getting the props that's due. He showed up every day ready; ready to go to war, ready to work."

Set seven years after the events of its predecessor, Creed 3 sees Jordan's Adonis living the high life – Rolls Royces, fancy houses, Forbes covers, the works – having made a name for himself in the world of heavyweight boxing. Both at the top of their game, the biggest challenge Donnie and his musician wife Bianca (Thompson) find themselves facing these days is juggling their successful careers with raising their deaf daughter (Mila Davis-Kent). But when Donnie's vengeful former friend Damian Anderson (Majors) gets out of jail and challenges him in the ring, he discovers it could be more than just his championship title on the line.

"I was nervous about it connecting with people. I was in my own head. You're creating, developing things and you're working with the writers [Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin] and stuff," Jordan recalled. "You're like, 'Man, is this something that people will fuck with? But telling the truth and being honest in storytelling is one of the greatest gifts that you can have and give. And through and through, we just continued to tell the truth."

(Image credit: Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Despite playing rivals on screen, Jordan said he and Majors "bonded in a way" he never has with a fellow actor on set before – and he puts that down to his new role behind the camera. "I really understand that [dynamic] now, and it's a bond that'll last forever. It was extremely helpful.

"I've been so lucky to work with [Tessa] over the years," he continued. "She's a rock. Trust is a huge thing when acting together, and having her trust me with a story was the biggest compliment she's given me thus far. The encouragement and confidence that I have with my cast helps me go out and do things that seem, you know, impossible. Or at least really, really tough to do. So knowing I got that support in front of the camera with these guys, knowing they're giving me this space to do all the other things that a director has to do and still show up every day, giving 110%? I'm blessed."

Jordan jokingly rounded off the Q&A by explaining "the art of the training montage". He laughed, "Get any and everything you can. Every push-up, every speed bag moment," before getting serious and adding: "No, I think: what are the stakes? How is your character leaving the montage better than he was when he first started? I think that's a good process to stick to."

Also starring the likes of Wood Harris, Selenis Leyva, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad, Creed 3 releases in US cinemas on March 3, 2023. While we wait, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.