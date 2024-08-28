This turn-based game looks like tactical Mass Effect, and it's all down to the"light RPG" mechanics

A guy in a mech suit charges forward and swiftly obliterates a swathe of masked enemies. All it takes is a spray of bullets. As Overhype Studios creative director Paul Taaks zooms in a little closer for me to admire the carnage he's carving out in Menace, I let out a whoop of delight. The smoking corpses of the enemy forces sit in a satisfying heap, and as he zooms back out to initiate a tactical airstrike on another band of ne'er-do-wells in the center of the map, I sit back to enjoy the show.

At first glance, Menace is not the kind of game you'd associate with one of the best RPGs of all time. Yet somehow, something about how Taaks is pitching it leaves me shouting three words: tactical Mass Effect. Paired with the fact that Menace is taking a slightly more narrative approach to the turn-based tactics proceedings than in the developer's wildly popular Battle Brothers, this pivot toward something familiar is effortlessly selling me on a whole new genre.

No man's land

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

Gamescom 2024 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) GamesRadar+ headed to Cologne last week to play the most anticipated new games of 2024, and speak to the developers bringing them to life. For more of our hands-on previews and exclusive interviews, visit the Gamescom 2024 coverage hub.

Decisions, you say? Light roleplay elements, you say? I'm the commander of a naval fleet, out to build alliances, develop a rapport with my crew, and ultimately become the savior the galaxy has always needed, you say? I'm talking about Menace here, not Mass Effect. Though really, I think it's okay if you don't believe me.

Taaks explains the overall style and shape of a typical Menace playthrough to me as we hang out in a hotel suite, a welcome oasis mere feet away from the comparatively heaving Kolnmesse, and it's clear that it's still very much a turn-based tactical combat game. Much as in Battle Brothers, strategy is king in Menace, with the "light-RPG" story elements playing more of a supporting role.

Still, the fact that they are there at all is what makes me lean in that much closer to the TV screen. There's a political framework underpinning Menace, Taaks explains of the player character's incentive to get involved with the galaxy's myriad factions and militarily subdivisions at all. Choosing alliances wisely is crucial, he says, as is balancing how you spend utility points to upgrade your ship: the grand TCRN Impetus, kitted out with enough guns, rockets, and medbays to rival the Normandy by quite a mile. There are NPC relationships to monitor and watch blossom (or collapse, if one of your squad leaders dies in action), and hanging out with your crew to have a post-mission beer in the officer's mess is on the cards, too. He even lets on how Overhype is taking inspiration from the 1984 Terminator movie when it comes to the frankly too-sick-to-be-true "mech zombies" that players will be battling. Tick, tick, and another tick in my books.

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

Menace is checking a great many boxes for me – and I'm not even a turn-based tactics gamer.

I hoped to to see these bad brutes in action when we step into a combat encounter, but alas, I'm met with some militarily foes in their army gear. No matter, because this forested battleground is about to be ours. As Taaks sets up the field, explaining some basic tactical approaches he'll be taking, he reinforces the studio's interest in keeping the game accessible to new players as well as tactical-RPG vets. From tutorials to ship modules earned by gaining the trust of various factions, it's clear that Menace wants to facilitate players to enjoy the game on their own terms.

Your chosen ship build influences everything out on the field, from how fast your squad leaders heal up by prioritizing medical facilities to sheer brute force if you're a firm believer in offense being the best defense. Taaks walks me through everything he does on-screen and what it means for players, from staying hidden until an opportune moment to how heavy losses or jubilant victories affect the crew themselves. We come away from the battle fairly unscathed, thanks to Taaks' skilled strategic mastery, resulting in an Overconfident mech driver who will be taking increased damage as a trade-off for dealing just as much extra damage in the next battle.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I never thought I'd say it about tactical RPGs, but I'm kind of definitely hooked. Already, Menace is checking a great many boxes for me – and I'm not even a turn-based tactics gamer. With the game set to launch into early access, hopefully soon in the not-too distant future, I'm already thinking about putting a tactical spin on roleplaying when I sit down to my first campaign. And yes, I'll be calling myself Commander Shepard and pretending the end of Mass Effect 3 never happened.

Check out all the upcoming PS5 games slated to launch in 2024 and beyond.