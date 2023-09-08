Meet the villain of Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1 in this early preview

It's almost spooky season (or maybe it already is, if you're goth enough), and Marvel Comics is serving up an action packed superhero horror trick or treat goodie with an early preview of interior pages from Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1 from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Carlos Magno, and colorist Espen Grundetgern.

Capwolf is, of course, the nickname given to Steve Rogers when he was turned into a werewolf in one of the weirdest, wildest stories of the '90s. In this flashback tale, we'll learn about the previously unseen time that Cap turned into a werewolf back in World War II while fighting alongside the appropriately named Howling Commandos.

Here's the gallery of interior pages which offer up an advance look at the series' brand new villain, Rös:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle," reads Marvel's official description of Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1. "But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?"

The Howling Commandos are classic Marvel characters who are a unit of soldiers who are often led by Nick Fury and his best pal/close confidant Dum Dum Dugan. Many of the Howling Commandos were depicted in the MCU in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1 goes on sale October 11.

