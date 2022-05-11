Meet the heroes of Earth-11's Multiversity: Teen Justice

After debuting in December 2020 and reappearing in DC Pride 2022 this June, the teen superheroes from Earth-11 will get their own super-colorful limited series, Multiversity: Teen Justice, as announced in March. To get readers who might have missed the team's first appearances up to speed, DC has created trading card-style biographies for readers to get to know the characters.

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 variant cover by Bengal (Image credit: DC)

The six-issue Multiversity: Teen Justice by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, Enrica Eren Angiolini, and Carlos M. Mengual will debut June 7, alongside this year's Pride special.

In Multiversity: Teen Justice #1, the team has to handle an attack by the H.I.V.E. that ends in the Church of Blood. The mission: Figure out Sister Blood's true mission. The obstacle: Regular teenage stuff. Meanwhile, broody Raven has joined the team after refusing to do so in the past, and she has to figure out her place in time for the big battle.

To familiarize readers with these heroes from Earth-11, DC released some quick but thorough biographies of the main characters: Kid Quick, Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, Troy, and Raven, all of whom look a little different from their Earth-Prime counterparts.

Here the bios:

Kid Quick (Jess Chambers) — they/them/their (Image credit: DC)

Aquagirl (Jacqui Hyde) — she/her/hers (Image credit: DC)

Klarienne ("the Witch Girl") — she/her/hers (Image credit: DC)

Supergirl (Laurel Kent) — she/her/hers (Image credit: DC)

Robin (Talia Kane) — she/her/hers (Image credit: DC)

Troy (Donald Troy) — he/him/his (Image credit: DC)

Raven (real name unknown) — he/him/his (Image credit: DC)

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 will go on sale June 7, with a reprint of Ivan Cohen, Eleonora Carlini, Ulises Arreola and Becca Carey's "To Stop the Star-Conqueress," aka the DC's Very Merry Multiverse story that introduced this team two years ago.

Here's a look at the covers to issue #1 by Robbi Rodriguez (main), and variants by Stephanie Hans, Bengal, Stephen Byrne, and Marco Failla and Enrica Eren Angiolini.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

