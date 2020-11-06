Meet the Batman Who Frags in the latest DC Death Metal special

The Dark Multiverse variations of Batman have been a good part of the fun of Dark Nights: Metal and its current sequel Dark Nights: Death Metal, and on November 10 DC is introducing perhaps its next breakout Darker Knight.

Meet the Batman Who Frags, who you DC followers have probably already guessed is a Dark Multiverse mash-up of Lobo and Batman.

Well, it's about fraggin' time.

Upon their introduction, Lobo refers to him as "Frazetta Batman" and "Bat-Bastich," and that's just the start of the hijinks.

As you'll read in the following preview of the 48-page one-shot Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1, the Batman Who Frags is a Bruce Wayne who injects himself with Czarnian DNA to enhance his strength and healing factor, which makes you kind of start to wonder why the Bruce Wayne of Earth-Prime hasn't enhanced himself like so many of his Dark Multiverse counterparts have, but that's a discussion for another day.

"Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour!" reads DC's self-aware description. "It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!"

The one-shot is written by Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan "and others" with art by Dale Eaglesham "and others." Kyle Hotz and Rafael Grampa provide the covers.

Read the gratuitous 90s exxxtremity yourself below.

