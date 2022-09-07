Meet Spider-Woman 2099, Marvel's newest future hero

Spider-Man 2099 celebrates 30 years by teaming up with the brand new Spider-Woman 2099

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Marvel's 2099 timeline, the publisher is introducing a new 2099 character in September 7's Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega (opens in new tab). These stories takes place in the titular year, with far-flung legacy versions of known heroes.

And the newest character to join the 2099 timeline spins right out of Spider-Man 2099, the hero who launched the whole imprint back in 1992.

Light spoilers ahead for Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega

In the finale of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega from writer Steve Orlando and artists Paul Fry and Dono Sanchez-Almara, Spider-Man 2099 and the X-Men 2099 square off with a future version of Norman Osborn, who has used weaponized tech to become the almost unstoppable 'Galactic Goblin.'

In the climax of the pitched battle, Osborn almost kills Spider-Man 2099 and the X-Men 2099 call for back-up, which arrives in the form of the Avengers 2099. The latter were introduced previously in the limited series. But among the already introduced members of the team is a new face - a spider-like hero in a somewhat alien-looking, very symbiote-like black and white costume.

Once Osborn is subdued, Spider-Man 2099 returns to Nueva York (the 2099 setting's future version of New York, naturally), where he's joined by the spider-hero, who he now identifies as Spider-Woman 2099 - a newly minted version of Spider-Woman, a hero who hasn't previously had a 2099 incarnation.

In the brief scene, Spider-Woman seems to confirm her extra-terrestrial nature (or at least the fact that she's often away from Earth), saying, "Hail Miguel. Quite the sour night you've chosen to welcome me to Earth."

We also get a closer look at her suit, which includes ragged wings (not unlike Spider-Man 2099's own underarm wings), large claws, and spines on her head - even more clues that she could be some kind of 2099 symbiote, a la Venom.

Marvel hasn't announced when or if Spider-Woman 2099 will appear again, and the issue doesn't hold any clues - aside from the story implication that she and Spider-Man 2099 will return, presumably together.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega is available now.

If Spider-Woman 2099 does return, we'll be sure to have all the details in our already jam-packed listing of new Spider-Man comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

