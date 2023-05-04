Matt Groening's Disenchantment comes to comics with "over 500 pages" of unpublished stories

Remember Matt Groening's animated series Disenchantment? Well it's back - in comic form.

Thanks to Titan Comics, we're getting a wealth of previously unpublished comics based on Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening's animated fantasy show, which centers on a princess named Bean and her adventures trying to do anything but her royal duties in the world of Dreamland.

Though there's still a ways to go before the release of season five of Disenchantment, Titan is set to publish a whole slew of Disenchantment comic stories which were created for Groening's own Bapper Books comic label but never released.

"Only the first two issues of these comics were previously released as a convention exclusive in 2019, and over 500 pages and 17 issues of original strips, featuring all-new stories, were left unpublished… until now," explains Titan's announcement of Disenchantment: Untold Tales Vol. 1. "The first graphic novel in this exciting series also features exclusive content from the show’s creators."

Here's an advance look at some interior pages from Disenchantment: Untold Tales Vol. 1:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

"Adventure above the clouds, in the forest, and beyond the seas… well, beyond one sea. But it’s a new one!" reads Titan's announcement.

"There are Beans to meet and beans to eat and beans to plant and Beans who just can’t. There are giants in the sky and beers on tap, a unicorn and something that is not at all a unicorn. Including 'educational' and 'informational' inserts to enhance your reading pleasure!"

Disenchantment: Untold Tales Vol. 1 goes on sale September 19.

Disenchantment takes place in a world of comedy and magic. Check out the best supernatural superheroes of all time.