Masahiro Sakurai says a console port of Kid Icarus: Uprising “sure would be nice”

Masahiro Sakurai really wants a console port of Kid Icarus: Uprising.

Sakurai, best known as the creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has just released a new video (opens in new tab) in his 'Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games' YouTube series. The series is dedicated to discussing game development and what makes the virtual pastime fun, and in his latest video, the game developer tackles the topic of difficulty options in games, focusing primarily on Kid Icarus: Uprising.

As Sakura explains, the 3DS action title uses a system called the "Friend's Cauldron" which gives players the freedom to adjust the difficulty in increments. The greater the challenge the player chooses, the better the rewards they receive. It's an interesting watch that shows the merits and disadvantages of this system over the easy, normal, and hard difficulty options that most games offer.

While the whole video is certainly worth seeing, the most intriguing part comes right at the end when Sakurai shares his eagerness for a console port of Kid Icarus: Uprising. "It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console," he says. "I wonder if someone out there will ever port it?"

It's unclear whether Sakura is hinting at a project that's currently in the works or whether he's simply teasing Nintendo for overlooking the title when so many other games have been ported to Switch. It's most likely the latter, but Sakura's enthusiasm has us hopeful.

Launched in 2012, the game was well-received for its graphical style and gameplay, which combined third-person action with aerial-based rail shooter sections. Admittedly, the control system and character movement had their issues, but with these ironed out and some current-gen polish added, there's no denying Kid Icarus: Uprising would be a great addition to the Switch library.

