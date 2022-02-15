Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, and more take the spotlight as Marvel celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this May

Marvel Comics is planning ahead for the United States' observation of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this May, with Marvel planning to once again pay special attention to Asian and Pacific Island characters and creators with a new Marvel's Voice: Identity one-shot.

The Marvel's Voices series of one-shots are Marvel's way of spotlighting creators and characters of marginalized identities. Marvel's Voices: Identity 2022 marks the publisher's second observation of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, following the debut of the first Marvel's Voices: Identity one-shot in 2021.

Three stories for the 2022 special have been announced so far, with recent movie star and comic book leading man Shang-Chi making appearances in two of the three announced tales.

Marvel's Voices: Identity 2022 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

First, Shang-Chi will team up with Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in a story from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Eric Koda.

Then, Shang-Chi has his second team-up in a row, this time with Jimmy Woo of the Agents of Atlas in a story from writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee.

And in the third of the announced stories, writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama will give Mantis, best known to MCU fans as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in the lead.

The publisher promises more stories to be included in Marvel's Voices: Identity 2022, though no further details of which characters and creators are involved have been announced.

"Since last year’s Identity one-shot, the Asian super heroes of the Marvel Universe have become even more prominent in mainstream pop culture," states editor Darren Shan in the one-shot's announcement. "That's why I'm so excited to bring in these new and returning creators to the Marvel's Voices fold to give new perspectives on these beloved characters!"

Marvel's Voices: Identity 2022 goes on sale May 11, with a cover from Creees Lee, seen here. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full May 2022 solicitations, coming later in February.

