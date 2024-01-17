Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was unofficially playable on PC, but traces of it have already started to disappear

An unofficial PC port for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been shared online, well, it was until it quickly got removed.

As reported by WCCFTech , an unofficial version of the PS5 game has been developed to run on PC. It seems this build of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was shared earlier today, on January 17, but all traces of it have since been removed from the forum it was shared on.

According to the sources above, the PC port weighed in at a massive 256GB, with the official PS5 version only coming in at around 90GB upon its release. This is probably due to the PC port including things like patches and reshaders. If you did plan on tracking this version down, maybe double-check what it is you're downloading as the game is reportedly being shared via a torrent.

If you fancy swinging around New York City on your PC, it's probably best to just wait until Insomniac releases an official PC version. There's been no word yet on whether that's planned, but it does seem a decent possibility: The other two games in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are both available via Steam and Epic as of 2022.

For now, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remains a PS5 exclusive - along with the recently released The Last of Us 2 Remastered and the upcoming Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth .