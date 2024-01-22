Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cut content suggests several other members of Venom's extended symbiote family were once planned for the sequel

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

Venom could have been just the beginning

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
(Image credit: Sony)

Peter Parker and Miles Morales had a heck of a time tackling Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but judging by cut content that's recently come to light, they got off lightly.

Several images shared on Twitter by Venom sleuth Worm, gleaned from the massive data breach suffered by Insomniac Games last year, appear to show concepts that the developer originally planned to include in Spider-Man 2 but, for one reason or another, they ended up on the cutting room floor.

Much of the sequel centres around Venom, but according to the leaked footage, a multitude of other symbiotes were set to make an appearance. One image shows a boss encounter with the monstrous symbiote Riot, which Worm says was found on a PC build of Spider-Man 2. With bulging blue-hued arms the size of tree trunks, this guy looks like he could pack an even greater punch than the mighty Venom. 

See more

Additional images showcasing in-game character models suggest Riot was set to appear alongside other Life Foundation symbiotes, including Agony, Phage, and Lasher.

See more

As you might expect, according to the leak, all these additional symbiotes meant events would have played out differently. Though we don't know exactly how Riot and Co would fit in, it's claimed that Venom would have shown up in Act 2 "in an arc based on separation anxiety."

It's unclear when and why these ideas were scrapped, but even without extra symbiotes, Insomniac's latest earned a glowing review from us. "[It] improves on its predecessor across the board, while saluting the superhero genre over the last 30 years as a whole," we said in our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review. "With a captivating narrative and unrivaled spectacle, it's the quintessential superhero game, in story and mechanical terms."

Meanwhile, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cut Venom's fire weakness because it was too much to communicate to players.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler
Freelance Writer

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.