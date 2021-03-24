Marvel's Avengers performance mode is better on Xbox Series X than PS5

Marvel's Avengers seems to perform ever-so-slightly better on Xbox Series X than PS5, according to Digital Foundry.

In DF's full analysis video below, the tech comparison finds that it's pretty close between the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, in the end it's the performance mode that separates the two consoles, as PS5 uses checkerboard rendering for 4K graphics while the Xbox Series X supports a native 4K resolution.

When it comes to the frame rate of the performance mode of Marvel's Avengers, which bumps the frame rate up to 60FPS, it's a slightly different story. There's ultimately very little separating the three consoles, as the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S all have noticeable dips in frame rate when it comes to certain cutscenes.

However it's the PS5 which emerges slightly ahead of the two Xbox consoles, which can hold 60FPS slightly tighter than Xbox platforms during scenes of intense destruction and visual effects. In all, we'd definitely recommend giving the Digital Foundry deep dive on Marvel's Avengers a watch if you want an expert breakdown of Square Enix's game.

The next-gen versions of Marvel's Avengers only launched last week, bringing the superhero action game to next-gen platforms as a free upgrade for those who already owned the game. Alongside the technical boost, Hawkeye finally made his debut in Marvel's Avengers, the second free DLC hero to join the roster after Kate Bishop entered the fray last year.

Additionally, Square Enix unveiled the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion, coming to Marvel's Avengers later this summer. After the reveal of the character was originally postponed in late 2020 due to the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, Crystal Dynamics unveiled the full expansion and the iconic hero, both of which will join the game at the same time later this year.

For our expert hints at getting the most out of Square Enix's superhero game, head over to our Avengers game tips guide for more.