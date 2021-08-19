Shang-Chi, Jubilee, Silk, more lead Marvel's Voices: Identity anthology preview

The anthology series Marvel's Voices returns this month with a new volume focusing on Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) cultures in the oversized one-shot Marvel's Voices: Identity. Announced during AAPI Heritage Month, this special focuses on AAPI characters such as Shang-Chi, Jubilee, and Sik, with all the stories created by AAPI comic creators.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of Marvel's Voices: Identity #1," Shang-Chi writer Gene Luen Yang said when this book was announced. "Asian and Asian American superheroes are such a vital part of the Marvel Universe. Asian and Asian American creators, too. This book proves it."
Here's a preview of Marvel's Voices: Identity:
Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 preview
Here's a complete list of all the stories, their starring characters, and the creators behind it:
- Shang-Chi in 'What is. vs. What If?' by writer Gene Luen Yang, artist Marcus To, and colorist Sunny Gho
- 'Jimmy Woo 1959' by writer Greg Park, artist Creees Lee, and colorist Brian Reber
- Jubilee in 'That One Thing' by writer/colorist Christina Strain and artist Jason Loo
- Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger 'Seeing Red' by writer Sabir Pirzada, artist Mashal Ahmed, and colorist Neeraj Menon
- Wave and Bishop in 'Personal Heroes' by writer Alyssa Wong, artist Whilce Portacio, and colorist Jay David Ramos
- Silhouette in 'Singular/Plural' by writer Jeremy Holt, artist Alti Firmansyah, and colorist Irma Kniivila
- Armor and Silver Samurai in 'Traditional Pink Sushi' by writer/artist KenNiimura
- Brawn and Silk in 'New York State of Mind' by writer Maurene Goo, artist Lynn Yoshii, and artist Sebastian Cheng (with co-editor Lindsey Cohick)
Filipino American cartoonist Rina Ayuyang (Blame This on the Boogie) has written a foreword in this, and consulting editor Angélique Roché has a feature interview with iconic Marvel writer/artist/editor Larry Hama.
Jim Cheung has drawn the main cover to Marvel's Voices: Identity, with variants by Inhyuk Lee, Peach Momoko, Phillip Tan, Mashal Ahmed, Rian Gonzales, and Junggeun Yoon. Take a look:
Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 covers
Marvel's Voices: Identity goes on sale on August 25.
