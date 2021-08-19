Shang-Chi, Jubilee, Silk, more lead Marvel's Voices: Identity anthology preview

The anthology series Marvel's Voices returns this month with a new volume focusing on Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) cultures in the oversized one-shot Marvel's Voices: Identity . Announced during AAPI Heritage Month, this special focuses on AAPI characters such as Shang-Chi, Jubilee, and Sik, with all the stories created by AAPI comic creators.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Marvel's Voices: Identity #1," Shang-Chi writer Gene Luen Yang said when this book was announced. "Asian and Asian American superheroes are such a vital part of the Marvel Universe. Asian and Asian American creators, too. This book proves it."

Here's a preview of Marvel's Voices: Identity:

Here's a complete list of all the stories, their starring characters, and the creators behind it:

Shang-Chi in 'What is. vs. What If?' by writer Gene Luen Yang, artist Marcus To, and colorist Sunny Gho

in 'What is. vs. What If?' by writer Gene Luen Yang, artist Marcus To, and colorist Sunny Gho ' Jimmy Woo 1959' by writer Greg Park, artist Creees Lee, and colorist Brian Reber

1959' by writer Greg Park, artist Creees Lee, and colorist Brian Reber Jubilee in 'That One Thing' by writer/colorist Christina Strain and artist Jason Loo

in 'That One Thing' by writer/colorist Christina Strain and artist Jason Loo Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger 'Seeing Red' by writer Sabir Pirzada, artist Mashal Ahmed, and colorist Neeraj Menon

and 'Seeing Red' by writer Sabir Pirzada, artist Mashal Ahmed, and colorist Neeraj Menon Wave and Bishop in 'Personal Heroes' by writer Alyssa Wong, artist Whilce Portacio, and colorist Jay David Ramos

and in 'Personal Heroes' by writer Alyssa Wong, artist Whilce Portacio, and colorist Jay David Ramos Silhouette in 'Singular/Plural' by writer Jeremy Holt, artist Alti Firmansyah, and colorist Irma Kniivila

in 'Singular/Plural' by writer Jeremy Holt, artist Alti Firmansyah, and colorist Irma Kniivila Armor and Silver Samurai in 'Traditional Pink Sushi' by writer/artist KenNiimura

and in 'Traditional Pink Sushi' by writer/artist KenNiimura Brawn and Silk in 'New York State of Mind' by writer Maurene Goo, artist Lynn Yoshii, and artist Sebastian Cheng (with co-editor Lindsey Cohick)

Filipino American cartoonist Rina Ayuyang (Blame This on the Boogie) has written a foreword in this, and consulting editor Angélique Roché has a feature interview with iconic Marvel writer/artist/editor Larry Hama.

Jim Cheung has drawn the main cover to Marvel's Voices: Identity, with variants by Inhyuk Lee, Peach Momoko, Phillip Tan, Mashal Ahmed, Rian Gonzales, and Junggeun Yoon. Take a look:

Marvel's Voices: Identity goes on sale on August 25.