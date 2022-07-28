Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom brings symbiotes to the board game this Fall

You'll be able to play as Spider-Man's biggest frenemy this October with the Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom board game, and it's the first single-character pack in the Villainous series as a whole.

Building off of the existing Marvel Villainous and its Loki-centric expansion, Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom brings the titular symbiote to your table along with many of his supporting cast. However, this isn't necessarily the Eddie Brock version we've come to know and love. Instead, it's the symbiote itself - and its objective is to bond with Spider-Man.

It won't be alone in the effort. Agony, Lasher, Scream, Phage, and Riot have been name-dropped as Ally cards, while Scarlet Spider, Black Cat, and Silver Sable oppose Venom as Heroes in the Fate deck. Interestingly, Venom also has a Hero card of its own that can be sent to an opponent's board to cause chaos.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Appropriately, the mover token (which have been a calling-card of the series since the original Disney Villainous) in Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom is an oozy blob with a toothy grin on the top.

The long-time Spidey antagonist is one fans have apparently been clamouring for in the Villainous series of board games. Cassidy Werner, head of games at Ravensburger NA, noted in the official press release that "Venom is one of our players' most-requested villains. He's a powerful antagonist with a definite style. Our team enjoyed designing the gameplay, box, and mover with the symbiote look and feel in mind".

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

However, it may not be what long-time followers of the series had been expecting. The Marvel take on Villainous usually features one of the next expansion's characters on the back of the rulebook, but the last one spotlighted Doctor Octopus rather than Venom. As such, it's likely that We Are Venom won't be the only Spider-Man pack we'll get in the near future.

Marvel Villinous: We Are Venom lands on shelves this October via Amazon, and then at other retailers nationwide in November 2022.

