Marvel teases new Fantastic Four creative team with 'North' and 'South'

Marvel's First Family will be under the guidance of a new creative team this November. At Marvel's Next Big Thing panel on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, Jonathan Hickman teased an all-new run of Fantastic Four following writer Dan Slott's departure from the title.

Marvel also released a teaser image showing a compass, with arrows pointing to east and west. Above the 'N' for north is the word 'writer,' and below the 'S' for south is the word 'artist.' These are seemingly our only clues for who could be working on the title this fall.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel shared the same image on Twitter (opens in new tab), and fans were quick to comment their choices for the next Fantastic Four series. Writer Al Ewing was mentioned multiple times, and at least one person questioned if Nick Spencer will take up the reins.

Another commenter assumed the writer will be Ryan North, who wrote The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl from 2015-2019. This seems likely, given the very blatant compass imagery on the teaser.

And if North is potentially writing Fantastic Four, it's possible he'll be teaming up with artist Matthew Southworth - as in the 'south' portion of the compass rose teaser - who's worked on Spider-Man, Daredevil, and other titles in the Marvel Universe.

Meanwhile, readers are wondering if the compass and its directional arrows imply a west coast Fantastic Four story, which would certainly shake things up.

Marvel has promised more info to come, so stay tuned as Newsarama continues to cover this developing story.

Stay up on all the Marvel Comics news coming out of Comic-Con International: San Diego with Newsarama's ongoing coverage: