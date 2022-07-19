Marvel sends Wolverine, Moon Knight, and more into a Crypt of Shadows this Halloween

It's the heat of summer in the northern hemisphere, but Marvel Comics is already looking ahead to autumn with the announcement of Crypt of Shadows #1, a Halloween-themed one-shot which takes its name from the classic Marvel horror anthology magazine of the '70s.

For those tricky enough to accept this treat, they'll find inside Crypt of Shadows #1 a collection of stories starring some of Marvel's spookiest supernatural heroes including Moon Knight, Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and Werewolf by Night.

Notable stories included in the anthology one-shot include the return of Blade's daughter Bloodline, written by Danny Lore who wrote Bloodline's first appearance back in the Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 special from back in May, as well as the return of former Marvel editor Chris Cooper, this time writing a story about Victoria Montesi and the diabolical magical tome known as the Darkhold.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying high above it all…but every once in a while, they venture into the darkness that lurks in the hidden corners of the world," reads Marvel's announcement. "There lurk the creatures, the monsters, the vampires…the ones who prey on innocence and goodness…"

Other creators contributing to Crypt of Shadows #1 include Al Ewing, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, Chris Condon, Karen S. Darboe, Geoff Shaw, Ibrahim Moustafa, and more, all wrapped in a cover from Leinil Frances Yu.

Marvel promises more information on the creators and characters involved in Crypt of Shadows #1 in the coming weeks - perhaps when their full October 2022 solicitations arrive later this month, or maybe even during July 21-24's Comic-Con International: San Diego.

