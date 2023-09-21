Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers and all of Marvel's December 2023 comics revealed

Marvel closes out its year with a host of eye-catching events, not least of which is the apparent death of Moon Knight. But where there's an ending, there's also a new beginning. January sees the launch of Vengeance of Moon Knight, which marks the start of the next chapter of Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's bestselling saga.

Also spinning out of Moon Knight is Timeless, described as "the future of the Marvel universe." The new series by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing looks set to have huge ramifications for the entirety of Earth-616.

More down to Earth, but no less epic, is the Gang War arc, playing out in the various Spider-Man books. Super-crime is tearing through New York, with everyone from Miles Morales, Daredevil, Elektra and Shang-Chi getting involved in the action.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's December 2023 solicitations followed by all of the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.

Upcoming Marvel Comics December 2023: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor There's a lot of big stuff happening in the 616 this month (hey, when isn't there?) including the much-hyped death of Moon Knight, but I'm particularly interested in the Gang War event. The idea that Spidey sets out to take down NYC's super-gangs in just 48 hours sounds exciting and fun, and I like the thought of the characters that typically orbit Peter Parker being pulled in different directions with Shang-Chi acting as the wild card. Speaking of which, I really dig that David Aja cover to Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu.

There's also some interesting new #1s coming up. Melissa Flores and Enid Balám's Spider-Gwen miniseries Smash sounds like a fun collision of music and mayhem as her band The Mary Janes come up against an assassin. And Sentry #1 looks like it's offering a new take on that character, with multiple people around the world suddenly developing Bob Reynolds' powers and memories. Very intriguing.

Finally for me this month, there's an essential collection of Rom's adventures with the X-Men (the cover was unavailable at the time of publication, sadly). It's lovely to see this character getting recognition again after all this time, and we're still hoping for some new adventures someday.

TIMELESS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

GATEFOLD WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY Miguel Mercado

BEHOLD THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE – FEATURING THE DEBUT OF TWO NEW MARVEL ICONS!

In a devastating future born from the choices of today, all of time and space is threatened by the ascension of an ancient evil. The MOON KNIGHT UNENDING has risen – a nightmare born of StarkTech, the Eternal Machine and the God of the Moon – and now all of Earth bows before his overwhelming power! But one man stands against Khonshu’s coming tide of chaos: POWER MAN, the Marvel Universe’s final living super hero. But who is Power Man – and how did he come to wield the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk and the Iron Fist? What dark, deeply personal conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? And at the end of the line, can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?

PLUS – a SHOCKING glimpse into the next year of Marvel stories!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

MOON KNIGHT #30

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

LAST DAYS OF MOON KNIGHT VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MORRIS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

INSIGNIA VARIANT AND INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

THE TERMINAL SECONDS OF MOON KNIGHT!

KNIGHT’S END! The Battle of the Mount reaches an explosive conclusion, and all that stands in the way of the Black Spectre’s scheme of annihilation is Moon Knight. But can Moon Knight triumph against the odds arrayed against him, or will the Mount stand as his tombstone? With all hope of resurrection gone, Moon Knight’s life hangs on the line along with Manhattan!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Alessandro Cappuccio (A) • Cover by David Finch

Foil variant COVER by Alessandro Cappuccio

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains!

But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission...and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ON SALE IN JANUARY!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

CONNECTING SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

GANG WAR KICKS OFF HERE!

• Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can’t solve only one problem at a time.

• So Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super criminals of NYC…in 48 hours.

• Good luck, Spidey.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A/C) • ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY AKA

ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

THE HEAT IS ON IN HELL’S KITCHEN!

ELEKTRA NATCHIOS, former assassin turned DAREDEVIL, has been recruited by the Amazing Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell’s Kitchen’s annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang – the HEAT – whose violent schemes from the pages of DAREDEVIL unfold!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel December 2023 Comic Books

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VAZQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CONNECTING SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

GANG WAR CONTINUES!

• Battle lines are drawn, with Spidey and his crew being the only ones who can save all of New York City from the worst super criminals to ever super criminal!

• But is Tombstone on THEIR SIDE?!

• And you won’t believe your eyes reading the last page of this issue!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C)

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

AMAZING TEAM-UP AS THE GANG WAR RAGES ON!

New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales’ job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Men to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers task force, HOBGOBLIN is making his big move!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A/C)

THE PROWLER ENTERS THE BATTLEFIELD!

HOBGOBLIN launches his first strike in the Gang War, and he’s offering no quarter for SPIDER-MAN! And the PROWLER joins the fight — but is he friend or foe?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • Caio Majado (A) • Cover by DAVID AJA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?

GANG WAR has thrown the crime lords and super heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception! When he became leader of his family’s Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good, but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. The stakes of Gang War will force his hand as he vows to protect Chinatown and use the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society’s biggest rivals! He’ll use his world-class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation and manipulation to navigate the battlefields as he learns the Art of War is all about the shades of gray!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • CAROLA BORELLI (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO • NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY David Nakayama

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY David Nakayama

SPIDER-WOMAN GOES TO WAR…

…against the GANG WAR tearing through New York. On the trail of the ruthless DIAMONDBACK and his mysterious backers, Jess commits a little corporate espionage, which may bury her in a dark corner of her past. Plus, the shadowy GREEN MAMBA prowls for a rematch Spider-Woman may not be ready for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • RAMÓN F. BACHS (A) • Cover by CAANAN WHITE

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS!

This city needs a hero more than it needs a mayor! In the midst of a turbulent GANG WAR, Luke Cage goes undercover and takes his battle to the streets to track down a new generation of SPIDER-SLAYERS. But he won’t be alone: CLOAK & DAGGER, JESSICA JONES and DANNY RAND guest-star!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT BY CLAYTON CRAIN

No time travel. No clones. Just Superior Spider-ing!

The sins of Otto Octavius’ past are exacting a heavy toll on the present. And one of Peter Parker’s closest friends must pay the price for them. If the secrets revealed in our last issue didn’t fill you with dread, wait till you see how this one ends.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

CARNAGE #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT BY SIMONE BIANCHI

FLASH IN THE DARKNESS!

CLETUS KASADY has been reborn! But to truly ascend to absolute power, he needs two things: loyal followers and a worthy nemesis. Meanwhile, FLASH THOMPSON becomes convinced that a series of increasingly horrifying murders are all connected. But who is CARNAGE’S true target?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VERSUS TASKMASTER!

Spider-Boy’s history of punching up has been wiped from the memory of most of the Marvel Universe, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hold his own! Plus, SPIDER-MAN gets a lesson in sidekicks from none other than CAPTAIN AMERICA! Plus: “Yes, Spider-Boy, there IS a Santa Claus!” The Arachnid-Kid and Kris Kringle are getting ready to kick some humbug butt!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

PUNISHER #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

NO ONE ESCAPES THE PUNISHER!

Deep in the heart of New York City, the crime lord known as the Offer trades in every currency on the planet. Barricaded within his fortified tower, he is defended by an army of guards, the latest in cutting-edge security and a team of stone-cold super villains capable of slaughtering a battalion. With the limitless resources at his disposal, the Offer thinks he is untouchable.

He’s about to learn that no one escapes the Punisher.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

D.G. CHICHESTER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

BACK IN BLACK!

MATT MURDOCK will need to push his extraordinary senses and his armored suit beyond their limits if he hopes to even stand a chance against what’s coming. HOBGOBLIN, KINGPIN and even the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN come to call! Plus, a mysterious foe whose powers trump them all!

D.G. Chichester returns to Hell’s Kitchen to spin an all-new DAREDEVIL story set during his landmark run with the character! Joined now by rising star NETHO DIAZ and with covers by industry legend MARK BAGLEY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TOM DEFALCO (W) • PAT OLLIFFE (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

SATURDAY MORNING CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS!

SPIDER-MAN, freshly attired in his new ALIEN COSTUME, is pulled from the SECRET WARS to face a NEW challenge — the might of the HOBGOBLIN, BARON ZEMO, ELECTRO, CONSTRICTOR and more!

Not a hoax! Not an imaginary story! But how did THIS set of villains find their way into the BATTLEWORLD of SECRET WARS?! Only this issue holds the answer to this forty-year mystery!

Do not miss Tom DeFalco and Pat Olliffe’s ALL-NEW in-continuity tale featuring SPIDER-MAN, HUMAN TORCH and a slew of surprises!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHITE WIDOW #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sarah Gailey (W) • Alessandro Miracolo (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

BLACK WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WHITE WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Just as Yelena Belova begins to settle into life in suburbia as a consultant for honest, hardworking assassins, change comes in the form of Armament — a company whose endeavors seem to infiltrate every aspect of life in the tiny town of Idyllhaven. But what exactly is Armament’s interest in Idyllhaven — and what does it have to do with Yelena’s rogue mentees?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

G.O.D.S. #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don’t respect authority figures. Most of the ingredients are illegal outside of Hell’s Kitchen.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO, MAT GROOM, CHERYL LYNN EATON (W)

PEACH MOMOKO, ALESSANDRO VITTI & MORE (A) • Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

UNEARTHED VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE MARVEL ZOMBIES ARE BACK…AND THEY’RE HUNGRY!

Take another bite of horror with three more tales from the Marvel Universe – but not a Marvel Universe like the one we know! From New York City to a mysterious small town to a mystical forest full of gods and monsters, the zombie plague has clawed its way everywhere…so what chance do the heroes stand to save the day? Read and find out, True Believers…

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• SHE-HULK & HULK face off against one of She-Hulk’s most dangerous villains!

• But is Hulk’s scary new incarnation the best teammate to have?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY Rafael Albuquerque

With Capwolf at the helm, the Howling Commandos are ready to take down their foes at Wolfsschanze. But the Nazis have a secret weapon up their sleeves — and if she can’t win Steve’s allegience, she’ll happily settle for his head!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Alyssa Wong (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

Variant Cover by Marguerite Sauvage • Variant Cover by Joshua “Sway” Swaby

Nightmare variant cover by Peach Momoko

STEALING FROM THE STRANGES!

Captain Marvel’s taken up a new profession: thievery! Not that she had much choice in the matter, with Yuna Yang shuttling her to the Negative Zone every time Carol’s do-gooder attitude gets in the way. The Captain’s gotta get these Nega-Bands off so she can reclaim her life, and who better to ask advice from than the Sorcerer Supreme, Clea Strange? But when Yuna’s hands get sticky again, Carol finds herself in the sorcerer’s crosshairs…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Spider-Man gets stuck in the most horrifying haunted house with some of the most important people in his life.

• It has to be Mysterio’s doing, right? When Spidey finds Quentin Beck, that’s what he thinks.

• But what if it’s NOT?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • KEN LASHLEY, KEI ZAMA & GAVIN GUIDRY (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO!

Who will take the final trophy? Will Wolverine’s adamantium skull join the bones of countless others? The Predator’s long hunt catches up to the present day as Wolverine sets his trap. But what hope does he have against an enemy who’s slaughtered prey across the universe?

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER

Cover by RICH BUCKLER

The Thing and the Hulk have one of the most powerhouse rivalries in the entire Marvel Universe – and in 1974, it spilled out of the pages of both of their own books into a double-length slobberknocker! And like all the best bouts, this one takes place in the ring at Madison Square Garden – with the Fantastic Four watching on! In the green corner, it’s Bruce Banner’s incredible alter ego! In the orange corner, it’s bashful Benjamin J. Grimm! But there’s a twist to this fight that you won’t believe – and the formidable warrior Thundra is on hand to tag in! Will it be Clobberin’ Time for the Hulk? Or will the ever-lovin’ Thing get smashed? Find out in one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1.

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

ROM AND THE X-MEN: MARVEL TALES #1

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA

COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

Rom meets the Children of the Atom as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! During his classic adventures hunting the vile Dire Wraiths on Earth, Rom encountered the ever-Uncanny X-Men — and Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants! In ROM (1979) #17-18, written by Bill Mantlo and illustrated by Sal Buscema, Rom and the X-Men are searching for the offspring of a Dire Wraith and a human, a creature known as Hybrid – which Cerebro has detected as a mutant! But as they clash over their target, Rom gets a taste of his own medicine courtesy of Kitty Pryde! Then, in ROM (1979) #31-32, the Galadorian hero battles Mystique’s villainous mutant team — including future X-Men stalwart, Rogue – before teaming up with them for a rematch against Hybrid!

104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robbie Thompson, Jason Concepcion & More! (W)

Sid Kotian & More! (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke • VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA VARIANT COVER BY Ethan Young

And there came a day, a day unlike any other, when Earth's mightiest heroes from all walks of life united against a common threat. Join a team of Marvel’s finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! Don’t miss the latest anthology in the Marvel’s Voices series!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TIME TO FACE THE MUSIC!

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. Featuring new versions of some of your favorite characters!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SENTRY #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds’ memories. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Bucky Barnes, the New Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel, and he has one objective: Justice. Like lightning. He’s going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER AND INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Trapped in a world they never made, the Avengers struggle to break free – while one of their number fights their own hopeless battle against Myrddin and his Twilight Court! But Avengers never fight alone – and the most dangerous Avenger joins the battle!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

DON’T MISS…BULLSEYE!

BULLSEYE makes his bloody entrance into Matt Murdock’s new life, and Hell’s Kitchen is caught in the crossfire. As the bodies pile up, DAREDEVIL is forced to make an impossible choice between stopping his deadliest enemy…and saving the soul of his friend!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #14

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON • NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• A year ago, Reed Richards sent a whole city block the Baxter Building stands on – along with his own children and the children of his best friends Ben and Alicia – a year ahead in time. It was a desperate measure, but it saved them.

• And now it’s time for them all to come back.

• But when the Fantastic Four arrive in NYC, they find something is being built in the pit where the block once stood – and worse, nobody seems to know exactly what it is or why they’re building it.

• With the clock ticking, they investigate this mystery – and discover a mysterious new threat that may have been pulling the strings this entire time…!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALPHA FLIGHT #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A)

Cover by LEONARD KIRK

Nightmare Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Homage Variant cover by DAVI GO

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT!

As it all goes south in the Canadian North, can ALPHA FLIGHT at last stand united? Or will DEPARTMENT H shut them down for good? Don’t miss the conclusion of this FALL OF X epic, rife with sacrifice, SURPRISE APPEARANCES…and DEATH?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #29

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER BY JACOB EDGAR

DOOM’S X-MEN!

That’s right – Doctor Doom has his very own team of Latverian mutants, loyal to the benevolent leader that keeps their country safe, and they make their spectacular debut in this issue! The X-Men may be in the midst of a fall… but they’re not letting Doom’s personal squad take their title without a fight!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IRON MAN AND EMMA FROST GO INTERGALACTIC!

• Iron Man has become the X-Men’s worst nightmare!

• Without a company, without his armory, how can Tony Stark make things right?

• The answers might lie beyond Earth!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS #41

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

LANDO LOST! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• With the final mission to rescue LOBOT from the terrors of THE SCOURGE underway, galactic ne’er-do-well LANDO CALRISSIAN must finally reckon with the sins of his past.

• Will he be the scoundrel he’s always been…

• …or the hero he could be?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A)

Cover by PETE WOODS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

WAC-47 VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT D-SQUAD! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The D-SQUAD’s mission takes them into the palace of JABBA THE HUTT!

• R2-D2 and QT-KT take on the malevolent torture droid EV-9D9!

• This issue ties directly into DARK DROIDS! Not to be missed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLADE #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A/C)

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

ENTER…DRACULA!

Until Blade became Sheriff of Vampire Nation, Dracula was his sworn enemy. Now Dracula is the only one who can teach Blade what he still needs to learn about himself…and how to unlock new powers of vampirism Blade didn’t even know he possessed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

VENOM #28

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

A SYMBIOTIC FREE-FOR-ALL!

Freshly united and teamed up, VENOM and TOXIN fight like hell to save one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest heroes from the darkness within her, unleashed by an all-new, all-horrifying symbiote! Remember how VENOM used to eat brains but then got over that as it tried to become a hero? Well, THIS symbiote doesn’t share that kind nature!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

SHATTERED!

ORCHIS has figured out ICEMAN’s secret — and brings the fight to his frozen front door! Can BOBBY DRAKE survive this ultimate showdown?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Si Spurrier (W) • Lee Garbett (A)

Cover by Tony Daniel

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

IN THE CLAWS OF THE VULTURE!

Mystique is missing, mutantkind is scattered and hunted and Nightcrawler must finally face the demons he’s been keeping in the shadows. But it looks like Orchis will be helping him bare his soul…as they rend the flesh from his bones! Does Kurt Wagner’s extraordinary journey end here?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #47

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT BY HICHAM HABCHI

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY Variant cover by TRACY TUBERA

X-FORCE: RELOADED! A SPECIAL ISSUE!

X-FORCE REBORN! In the aftermath of COLOSSUS' and BEAST’s revelations, X-Force must regroup. And before they tackle their next mission – they must marshal their forces at a new base at the ends of the world! But if the harsh arctic environment won’t do them in…perhaps ORCHIS will! Plus: Be here for QUENTIN QUIRE's surprise discovery from the HELLFIRE GALA!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DARK X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W)

JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

INFERNO!

The Limbo Embassy falls as Orchis’ secret weapon against Madelyne Pryor ascends to the throne. When the flames die down, who will emerge as the one true Goblin Queen – and will any of the Dark X-Men survive to see the outcome?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

UNCANNY AVENGERS #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY NIK VIRELLA

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

CAPTAIN KRAKOA – UNMASKED!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #18

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A)

Cover by MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

FOREVER CHANGES!

Being immortal means nothing when you've run out of time. There's no future. There's no past. There's no way out.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORIGINAL X-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Christos Gage (W) • Greg Land (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

ARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

THE OG 5 ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE!

Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel – the first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name – once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. With shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns, Christos Gage and Greg Land kick off a story that will shake the whole MU!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN RED #18

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

X-MEN 60TH VARIANT COVER

BY LEO CASTELLANI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

FINAL BATTLE!

Their armies have clashed – and torn a world apart. Now, finally, the two war leaders meet. Storm versus Genesis for the fate of the Red Planet – as the planet itself fights alongside them! Will Planet Arakko survive? And more – is the secret dream of En Sabah Nur about to come true…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & MILLER #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by FRANK MILLER • Cover by FRANK MILLER

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

He’s Wolverine. He’s the best there is at what he does. And what he does best isn’t very nice. Revisit the classic, character-defining story that burned that phrase into the collective consciousness of comic-book readers! A pair of industry legends – Chris Claremont and Frank Miller – show how the breakout star of the X-Men could also be a solo-series icon! Claremont and Miller take Logan away from his teammates – all the way to Japan, where Mariko, the woman he loves, has married another out of duty! As Wolverine hunts for answers, he is drawn into brutal combat with Mariko’s father – and enters a shadowy world of samurai and ninja that he never truly leaves! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WOLVERINE (1982) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WOLVERINE #40

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Ibrahim Moustafa (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X-MEN 60TH ANNIVERSARY Variant cover by JOHN CASSADAY

NIGHTMARE Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by Arthur Adams

STARK SENTINELS GET SPIDER-SENSES TINGLING!

LAST MUTANT STANDING – FINALE! LOGAN’s journey across the ORCHIS-controlled globe brings him to New York City – and a reunion with that great non-mutant super hero: SPIDER-MAN! But will the ol’ PARKER LUCK help WOLVERINE against the wrath of the STARK SENTINELS or put the fall in FALL OF X?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

AVENGERS INC. #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

GO FOR THE JUGGLER!

• Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s got a file on the Death Throws – a worker’s co-operative for themed super villains – that’s taller than she is.

• His name is Victor Shade. Apparently, he’s been a member for years.

• Together, they’ve got to find out who’s picking the Death Throws off one by one...before it’s his turn.

• PLUS, IN HIS VERY LAST GUEST APPEARANCE PRIOR TO HIS DEMISE, MOON KNIGHT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ron Marz (W) • Ron Lim (A/C)

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SURFER AND NOVA REUNITED!

• The Silver Surfer has been flung into the far future and reunited with his lost love, Frankie Raye, A.K.A. Nova!

• But wait, isn’t she dead?!

• And if Nova is here, her master isn’t far behind!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARAINT COVER BY Stonehouse

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE ENEMY STRIKES!

When the mysterious organization targeting Captain America goes on the offensive, Steve Rogers thinks he’s prepared – but the battle is not what it seems. Who – or what – is the Emissary?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN & MACK CHATER (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

A FACTION WAR BREWING IN BIRNIN T’CHAKA?

• Black Panther learns the devastation of Kivu’Ma — and must deal with the aftermath. But it leaves him, and all of Birnin T’Chaka, shaken.

• Beisa enlists Black Panther’s help in her ongoing investigation against Wakanda’s crime families…which leads to an unexpected and beloved Marvel character appearance, who may know a thing or two about living in exile!

• Plus, Biti as you’ve never seen her before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

THE ALL-NEW THOR CORPS!

• Toranos has returned — and to face him, the King of Asgard has gathered his army.

• But if even an army of storm gods could not stop the Elder God of Thunder...what then?

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the battle that will define him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Kev Walker (A) • Cover by Emilio Laiso

Variant Cover by Nicoletta Baldari

MANTIS’ MISSION? EARTH!

• The Guardians of the Galaxy have all had to change and adapt since the Grootfall began but none more than Mantis.

• What fractured Mantis, and what secrets has she been keeping from the team?

• It’s time to put the past to bed, and there’s only one thing that can help the Guardians do it: an INFINITY STONE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

SKI CHALET VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

SKI CHALET VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

GENERAL STRANGE VS. THE SORCERER SUPREME!

• General Strange has a millennium of fierce and ruthless experience over the Sorcerer Supreme.

• How can Doctor Strange protect the Earth and all of magic?

• And what dark creature will he have to become to best General Strange?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #21

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by Björn Barends

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY Cully Hamner

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

END OF THE ROAD!

• The Cult of Mephisto is possessing the next generation of humanity!

• But even if the Spirit of Vengeance stops the Cult, what does that mean for the future of Ghost Rider?

• Could this be the end of an era?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TIM LEVINS

HULK VERSUS THE WAR DEVILS!

The Hulk and the undead Ghost Rider make amends, but Ghost Rider smells an evil in the air — and it’s been terrorizing a small community. With Bruce’s teenage sidekick, Charlie, determined to prove herself as a hero, Hulk must face them down before she gets herself into more trouble than she bargained for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO & DECLAN SHALVEY (A)

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA BROCCARDO

BODIES, BODIES, BODIES!

Looking for that perfect combination of sex, suspicion and slaughter? Boy, has the Weyland-Yutani Corporation got a deal for you! Come aboard the Descendant for a dip into the exotic waters of an icy moon – stay for the pulse-pounding adventure of a lifetime! Scour the ocean floor for buried treasures from a lost vessel and uncover secrets from a legendary disaster. Select participants will receive a special gift from Jun Yutani himself. Don’t miss a trip worth dying for!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

STAR WARS: REVELATIONS #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM, CHARLES SOULE, GREK PAK, MARC BERNARDIN & CAVAN SCOTT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA, WILL SLINEY, MARIKA CRESTA, IBRAIM ROBERSON & MORE! (A)

Cover by ROD REIS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL DE LATORRE • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

FROM THE HIGH REPUBLIC TO THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY AND BEYOND!

• JABBA THE HUTT! DARTH VADER! MACE WINDU! KEEVE TRENNIS, THRAWN AND MORE!

• Introducing new characters, new twists and new turns across all of Marvel’s STAR WARS line!

• This star-studded issue puts the pieces on the board for what's to come in a galaxy far, far away!

56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

BELL ZETTIFAR: JEDI KNIGHT!

• Many JEDI KNIGHTS were lost in the fall of STARLIGHT BEACON, and many lost their way after the disaster.

• BELL ZETTIFAR did not.

• With his trusty charhound EMBER at his side, Bell will battle to rid the galaxy of the villainous NIHIL...and they won’t be alone.

• Learn who survived the FALL OF STARLIGHT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2 [PHASE III]

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

AT THE MERCY OF THE HUTTS!

• KEEVE TRENNIS captured! THE NIHIL allying themselves with THE HUTTS! An old foe returned!

• Lines are drawn as past missions come back to haunt the JEDI of STARLIGHT BEACON!

• And all the while, a deadly hunter stalks the battlefield. But who…or what…is THE CHILD OF THE STORM?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BELIEVER!

• To move against THE EMPIRE, THE MANDALORIAN needs the help of an old enemy.

• The stage is set with BOBA FETT and FENNEC SHAND as MIGS MAYFELD returns!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #41

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY MARC LAMING

MORE MACHINE THAN MAN! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• DARTH VADER has been taken over by THE SCOURGE!

• Or has THE SCOURGE been taken over by DARTH VADER?

• The Dark Lord’s journey in the DARK DROIDS saga reaches its climax with a shocking twist that digs deep into Vader’s very identity and future!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE TERRIFYING CONCLUSION OF THE BIGGEST STAR WARS COMIC EVENT OF THE YEAR!

• The final triumph of THE SCOURGE!

• How can THE REBELLION & THE EMPIRE combat such a threat?

• UNLIKELY ALLIES join forces to fight the greater evil invading the galaxy!

• And what is the final fate of warrior droid Ajax Sigma?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #39

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

ABOVE ALL! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The SCOURGE sets its sights on TAGGE CORPORATION...and DOMINA TAGGE!

• As the ACQUISITOR falls from the sky, DOCTOR APHRA fights for survival...

• ...against an entity that threatens to consume everything she loves! (Including herself!)

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #41

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• T’ONGA and ZUCKUSS have been BETRAYED…and CAPTURED!

• A mindwiped VALANCE has terrifying plans for his former crewmates.

• But one LAST HOPE for salvation may come from the unlikeliest of allies.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel December 2023-Solicited Collections

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COCKRUM COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN, HOWARD CHAYKIN & PAT BRODERICK with STEVE DITKO & RICH BUCKLER

Covers by DAVE COCKRUM, STEVE DITKO, MICHAEL GOLDEN & BUTCH GUICE

From out of the Microverse, the Omnibus you thought could never happen! Helmed by writer Bill Mantlo, MICRONAUTS brought together the subatomic heroes of Homeworld and the Marvel Universe! And Mantlo’s rich character mythology, combined with groundbreaking artwork by Michael Golden, made the series an instant classic. The Micronauts – Commander Rann, Princess Mari, Biotron, Acroyear and Bug – traverse their universe aboard the microship Endeavor as they struggle to free Homeworld from the tyrannical Baron Karza! Their exploits also bring them to Earth, where our micro-sized heroes encounter big-time Marvel heroes and villains – including the Fantastic Four, S.H.I.E.L.D., Captain Universe and Man-Thing! This Omnibus edition presents a stunning restoration, complete with letters pages and host of bonus material, including house ads, original artwork and more! Collecting MICRONAUTS (1979) #1-29 and ANNUAL #1-2.

736 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95676-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GARNEY COVER - NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE with ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JACK KIRBY & JIM STERANKO with GIL KANE, GEORGE TUSKA, JOHN ROMITA SR., DICK AYERS & JACK SPARLING

Covers by RON GARNEY & JACK KIRBY

As America prepared to enter World War II, a secret military project gave birth to the greatest one-man fighting force ever known: Captain America! Transformed by the Super-Soldier Serum from a 97-pound weakling into the Sentinel of Liberty, Steve Rogers led the charge to liberate the world from the Axis Powers. But before the war’s end, an accident left Cap frozen in suspended animation! When the Avengers resuscitated him decades later, Steve Rogers was greeted by a world vastly changed. He was a man out of time, tormented by the loss of his partner Bucky – but no less committed to the cause of fighting evil in all its forms, including Baron Zemo, M.O.D.O.K., the Super-Adaptoid and his returning archnemesis, the Red Skull! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #100-113 and material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #59-99 and NOT BRAND ECHH #3.

856 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95799-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8=

KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

856 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95800-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

OTTLEY COVER

Written by NICK SPENCER, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOS GAGE & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA, RYAN OTTLEY, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PATRICK GLEASON, FEDERICO VICENTINI, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, FEDERICO SABBATINI, CARLOS GÓMEZ, ZÉ CARLOS,

DIÓGENES NEVES, GUILLERMO SANNA & MORE

Covers by RYAN OTTLEY, ARTHUR ADAMS & PATRICK GLEASON

For months, perhaps years, the creature called Kindred has crawled in the shadows, manipulating events from afar. Now he is finally ready to take his revenge – not on Spider-Man, but on Peter Parker! And to do it, he’s resurrected the fanatical Sin-Eater! As Spidey takes the beating of his life, it’s time to take the fight to Kindred – but will Peter be forced to consider the unthinkable? Even worse, Norman Osborn has returned! And a literal army of super villains including Boomerang, Kingpin, Tombstone, Chameleon, Jack O’Lantern and more kick off a Sinister War! But as Nick Spencer’s Spidey saga reaches its climax, what is Kindred’s horrific endgame? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #44-73, #74 (A-B STORIES) and #50.LR-54.LR; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING PRELUDE; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING’S RANSOM; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY and SINISTER WAR #1-4.

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95364-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95413-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GLEASON COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95365-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY FRANK MILLER OMNIBUS COMPANION HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROMITA JR. COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by FRANK MILLER & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by FRANK MILLER, JOHN BUSCEMA, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, JOHN ROMITA JR. & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

The Man Without Fear is born and reborn in this second collection of Frank Miller’s finest, paired with the industry’s top artistic talent! When the drug-addled Karen Page trades away DD’s secret identity for a fix, Matt must find the strength to survive as the vengeful Kingpin takes him down as low as a human can get! But will the Kingpin’s one weakness – his all-too-human heart – undo the criminal empire he has built for himself? Plus: Look back on Matt Murdock’s formative years as a young boy grows into a Man Without Fear, and experience Miller’s very first work on two Marvel icons as Daredevil teams up with Spider-Man! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #27-28, DAREDEVIL (1964) #219 and #226-233, DAREDEVIL: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-5 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: DAREDEVIL – LOVE AND WAR.

608 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95765-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MAZZUCCHELLI COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

608 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95766-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY WALTER SIMONSON OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SIMONSON THOR & BALDER THE BRAVE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by WALTER SIMONSON

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by WALTER SIMONSON

Considered by many to be the greatest run on THOR ever, Walter Simonson’s classic tales of the God of Thunder are collected here – completely remastered from the original artwork and stunningly recolored by Steve Oliff! And there are too many timeless tales to count: the Casket of Ancient Winters! The death of Odin! The origins of Asgard! The sacrifice of the Executioner! Thor as a frog! The Mutant Massacre! The curse of Hela! The debut of Thor’s body armor! Guest-starring Beta Ray Bill, Nick Fury and the Avengers! Featuring the threats of Fafnir the dragon, Loki, Lorelei, Malekith the Dark Elf, Surtur, Hela, the Titanium Man, Kurse, Zaniac, the Marauders, the Absorbing Man, Fin Fang Foom, the Destroyer and the Midgard Serpent! Plus: Balder the Brave battles alone! Collecting THOR (1966) #337-355, #357-369 and #371-382; and BALDER THE BRAVE #1-4.

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95761-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SIMONSON THOR & BETA RAY BILL COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1192 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95762-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EDWARDS COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, RON MARZ, JEREMY BARLOW, SCOTT ALLIE, JOHN JACKSON MILLER,

RANDY STRADLEY, ROB WILLIAMS, BRANDON BADEAUX, JOHN WAGNER, TERRY AUSTIN, BRIAN AUGUSTYN & MORE

Penciled by JUNE BRIGMAN, ADRIANA MELO, JOE CORRONEY, MICHEL LACOMBE, BRIAN CHING,

DAVIDE FABBRI, BRANDON BADEAUX, COLIN WILSON, DUSTIN WEAVER, FRANCISCO RUIZ VELASCO,

CARLOS EZQUERRA, CHRIS SPROUSE, CHRIS BRUNNER & PACO MEDINA

Covers by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS & JOE CORRONEY

Months after the Death Star’s destruction, the Rebel Alliance continues the fight to dismantle the Empire – if they can stay alive! As Darth Vader closes in on the rebels, an old friend of Luke’s is the only one who can stop an Imperial victory…but which side will he choose? Boba Fett takes on a series of deadly assignments – including a seemingly impossible mission – to prove he’s still the best game in town! Luke and Leia are faced with dangerous missions of their own – with Vader himself in pursuit! In these dangerous times, can they trust anyone besides one another? Witness the stories that shaped the Rebellion! Collecting STAR WARS: RIVER OF CHAOS #1-4; STAR WARS: EMPIRE #28-40; STAR WARS: REBELLION #1-16; STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – OVERKILL; STAR WARS: BOBA FETT #1/2 and STAR WARS: SPLINTER OF THE MIND’S EYE #1-4 – plus material from STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC/REBELLION #0 and STAR WARS TALES #3, #15, #17 and #21.

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95393-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CORRONEY COVER [DM ONLY]

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95394-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS BY GILLEN & PAK OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NOTO COVER

Written by KIERON GILLEN, GREG PAK, CULLEN BUNN & MORE

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, ANDREA BROCCARDO, ANGEL UNZUETA, PHIL NOTO, ROLAND BOSCHI & MORE

Covers by PHIL NOTO & PEPE LARRAZ

The first chapter of Star Wars’ return to Marvel concludes, as Kieron Gillen and Greg Pak’s blockbuster runs are collected in one volume! Jedha was left in ruins when the Holy City was annihilated – now, as Queen Trios’ forces move in to strip what’s left, the rebels struggle to preserve the planet for its survivors! Leia and her allies seek to strengthen their forces, but can they liberate the water planet of Mon Cala? Or will all hope be lost at the hands of Darth Vader? With the Empire resurgent and Vader on a ruthless hunt for Luke Skywalker, our heroes go on the run – but is romance in the air? And can the beleaguered rebels find safe haven in the icy wastelands of Hoth? Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #38-75, STAR WARS ANNUAL (2016) #4 and STAR WARS: EMPIRE ASCENDANT.

1000 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95590-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

LARRAZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1000 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95591-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LIM COVER

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, PETER DAVID, PAT MILLS, TONY SKINNER, IAN EDGINTON, MATTHEW MORRA, TOM PEYER, BEN RAAB & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by RON LIM, JAN DUURSEMA, RICK LEONARDI, GRANT MIEHM, PAT BRODERICK, TOM MORGAN,

STEVE PUGH, JIM CALAFIORE, GREG HILDEBRANDT, TIM HILDEBRANDT, HUMBERTO RAMOS, ERIC BATTLE & MORE

Covers by RON LIM and GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

The X-Men: not just a job, but a heritage! In the year 2099, Xi’an Chi Xan wants Meanstreak, Krystalin, Skullfire, Metalhead, Serpentina, Junkpile and Cerebra to help rebuild Charles Xavier’s century-old dream – but lies, betrayal and assassination may tear them down before they start! The gods of the Aesir and demons of the Theatre of Pain – including the sadistic Brimstone Love – are against them, but will the shape-shifting Bloodhawk join the new X-Men’s cause? Halloween Jack offers more tricks than treats, the Free Radicals will Daze and confuse, the Undead rise and the X-Nation is born! But is Xi’an truly this era’s Professor X…or will he become the X-Men’s most dangerous enemy? Collecting X-MEN 2099 #1-35, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #16, RAVAGE 2099 #15, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, X-MEN 2099 SPECIAL #1, X-MEN 2099: OASIS and X-NATION 2099 #1-6.

1232 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95206-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

HILDEBRANDT COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95207-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 16 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS with DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & ROGER MCKENZIE

Penciled by MIKE ZECK with RON WILSON, ALAN KUPPERBERG & LUKE MCDONNELL

Cover by MIKE ZECK

CAPTAIN AMERICA has seen some of comics’ greatest creative pairings – and the team of J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck is among the very best! Their celebrated tenure on the star-spangled Avenger continues here with true Cap classics. Vermin, a character who will later be integral to DeMatteis and Zeck’s iconic “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” debuts! Cap joins with Nick Fury to battle Baron Strucker and Hydra! Steve Rogers’ girlfriend figures out he’s Captain America! And in the storyline that ties it all together, a ruthless new Baron Zemo is unleashed! He’s the heir to the man who sent Cap and Bucky plunging into the icy Atlantic decades earlier – and this new archnemesis is taking no prisoners! Plus: The Falcon runs for office! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #270-280 and ANNUAL #6, and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #5.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95521-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

VARIANT EDITION VOL. 359 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95522-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL STUDIOS’ GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JESS HARROLD

Returning to Knowhere, the Guardians of the Galaxy create a home on the Celestial head, which they must rebuild due to Thanos’ destruction from Infinity War. As they try to return to normal, they are brutally attacked and must band together to save one of their own. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books. Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95660-8

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE APRIL 2024

Wolverine is Krakoa’s best weapon – but that doesn’t mean he always attacks exactly where the Beast aims him. And what Hank McCoy chooses to do about that is going to set Logan on a startling path that will redefine his future! What is Beast’s secret agenda? And how has it turned Logan…savage? Prepare for a betrayal that will change everything and send Wolverine deep into the Pit of Exile! Meanwhile, Beast will stop at nothing to protect Krakoa as he sees fit. But having lost the faith of Logan and X-Force, there’s only one mutant left he can turn to: himself! Hank’s last-ditch effort to save mutantkind leads to Wolverine facing some very familiar adversaries. When the Weapons of X lock blades, who will be the last Logan standing?! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #26-32, #33 (A STORY) and #34-35.

272 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95586-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 2: MAGNUM OPUS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by LORENZO TAMMETTA & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Family matters! The Scarlet Witch’s loyalties will be tested when an enemy of the Kree/Skrull Empire falls through the Last Door, desperate for help avenging their fallen comrades. Will Wanda honor the commitment she made to helping those in need? Or will her love for her son Wiccan and his husband, Hulkling – who happens to be the emperor of that Empire – triumph over all? Then, a familiar figure appears at Wanda’s shop, and it seems rumors of his death have been greatly exaggerated. But does he come as friend or foe? And why has a corner of Oklahoma been transformed into the Emerald City?! Plus: The magic-hating Hexfinder has sworn vengeance on all witches and won’t stop until Wanda is a trophy on her wall! Prepare for a battle between chaos magic and alchemical might! Collecting SCARLET WITCH (2023) #6-10.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95489-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE: WEB OF LIFE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAVID HINE, JASON LATOUR, DUSTIN WEAVER, CLAY McLEOD CHAPMAN, GERARD WAY, DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, RAMZEE, DAVID HEIN, STEVE FOXE, ZANDER CANNON, BENJAMIN PERCY, DAVID BETANCOURT, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH & MORE

Penciled by RICHARD ISANOVE, ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, DUSTIN WEAVER, ELIA BONETTI, JAKE WYATT, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PÉREZ, RUAIRÍ COLEMAN, SUMEYYE KESGIN, HIKARU UESUGI, LUCIANO VECCHIO, KEI ZAMA, GUILLERMO SANNA, MARIKA CRESTA, HUMBERTO RAMOS, JULIAN SHAW, JUAN FERREYRA, CHRISCROSS, ENID BALÁM & MORE

Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Traverse the Spider-Verse with a swarm of Spiders familiar, fresh and flabbergasting! As the vicious Morlun targets wall-crawlers across all realities, Spider-Man Noir returns, Gwen Stacy is Earth-65’s Spider-Woman and Peni Parker dons the sensational mech-suit known as SP//dr! When the end of the Spider-Verse looms, Spider-Ham and Araña head into action, the legacy of Spider-UK passes to a new champion, Sergei Kravinoff becomes the Hunter-Spider and Spinstress is an all-singing, all-slinging princess! Plus: The Spider-Mobile rides again! Spider-Rex faces the Venomsaurus! Billie Morales is all grown up as Spider-Smasher! Make way for Spider-Boy, the forgotten sidekick! Who is Headline? And even more amazing arachnid adventurers! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #1-5, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #1-5 and EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #1-4.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95733-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SKAN

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

The mother of all symbiote stories! Liz Allan is Normie Osborn’s mom and is blissfully unaware that her son is the all-new and all-deadly Red Goblin! But she does know something strange is going on – and after her late husband’s father, Norman Osborn (maybe you’ve heard of him?), gets pulled into the chaos and violence swirls around Normie, Liz has no choice but to use the resources at her disposal as the head of Alchemax to take matters into her own hands and become something the Marvel Universe has never seen before! Meanwhile, Toxin and his fellow Life Foundation symbiotes have been stolen! But by whom? And why?! Regardless, it’s up to Liz to save the symbiotes before they fall into the wrong hands and unleash untold havoc across New York! Collecting CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95198-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

RED GOBLIN VOL. 2: NATURE/NURTURE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Penciled by JAN BAZALDUA & CHRIS CAMPANA

Cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

Nature vs. nurture? CARNAGE REIGNS may be over, but Normie Osborn and the Rascal symbiote’s problems are only just beginning! For weeks, Normie has pacified the symbiote and managed to keep the rabid killing machine inside it under control. He’s been trying to do the right thing and, in the process, has had to face down small-time criminals and lowlifes. But that leaves him poorly prepared when the bloodthirsty and brutal mercenary Crossbones tracks him down, intent on taking both Normie’s symbiote and his life! In a battle for survival, Normie is about to learn that you can’t fight nature – but if he starts losing himself to the corrupting influence of his symbiote, his family and pal Dylan Brock are prepared to mount a final push to save the Red Goblin from himself! Collecting RED GOBLIN #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94864-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR – LIFE AND DEATHS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by FARID KARAMI

Cover by PHILLIP TAN

Venom vs. Doctor Doom! Venom co-creator David Michelinie returns with a new story set in the sinister symbiote’s past, back when brains – and Spider-Man – were still on the menu! Prepare for an epic that will take Venom far from the streets of NYC – all the way to the kingdom of Latveria! When Silver Sable and S.H.I.E.L.D. come calling, Venom is recruited into a battle to stop a tech-worshipping cult from getting their hands on a doomsday weapon. Speaking of doom, there’s a certain supreme leader of Latveria who also has his titanium-armored eyes on the same prize – and he’s not the only one! Brock is about to be challenged like never before! What (or who) will Venom need to overcome the fiercest foe in the Marvel Universe? Collecting VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95149-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA – SEVA TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA

Penciled by ABHISHEK MALSUNI & TADAM GYADU

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

India’s Spider-Man stars in his first series in almost twenty years! Pavitr Prabhakar is back, fresh from “The End of the Spider-Verse,” in his own universe’s Mumbai. But things aren’t exactly simple. There’s a science professor promising results activating people’s “lizard brain,” along with a ruthless businessman who may be more than he seems! As a new Lizard emerges to threaten all of Mumbai, its new and terrifying abilities could make it the most powerful version yet! Spider-Man is the city’s only hope, but victory will come at a cost – one Pavitr may not be ready for! How can he pick up the pieces when the entire city is turning against him?! The bloodthirsty creature’s next move may mean a death sentence for Pavitr should he ever don his costume on the city streets again! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2023) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93470-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 5: PREDESTINATION TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by AL EWING & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by RAMÓN F. BACHS, KEN LASHLEY, SERGIO DÁVILA, CAFU & JULIUS OHTA

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

For months, Eddie Brock’s consciousness has been displaced in time! You’ve seen what happens when he flung himself into the far future of the Marvel Universe – now see what happens when he tries to traverse its past! When the Golden Age robotic hero known as Flexo returns, the part that symbiotes have played in the Marvel Universe is about to take a surprising and new turn! Then Toxin – offspring of Carnage – returns, more terrifying than ever! Get ready for a symbiote unlike anything you’ve ever seen! And Doctor Doom has something Eddie Brock needs. What could it be?! As two of the most dangerous entities in the world clash, what calamitous circumstance will befall both Eddie and Doom? Collecting VENOM (2021) #22-25.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94851-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

A new start for Captain Marvel! After facing off against the Brood with the X-Men and losing someone she holds dear, Carol Danvers needs a break. But she’s not about to get it now! A slinky new cosmic threat has come for Earth’s Mightiest, and they know just which surprise legacy villain to recruit to really wreck Carol’s world! When the disgruntled Nitro transports Captain Marvel, Chewie the Flerken, baby Gerry and some cantankerous Luddite troublemakers to a strange planet, Spider-Woman – Gerry’s mom – is left in a panic. As the mismatched group figures out how to get along and survive, Jessica Drew desperately seeks out help from some of Earth’s greatest heroes! But the deadly menaces keep coming, including the spooky alien Nada and the Feral Five! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95121-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA – FALL OF X TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by KRIS ANKA, JOSHUA CASSARA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, ADAM KUBERT, PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA,

LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAVIER GARRÓN & MORE

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The Fall of X begins here! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season, but this year’s party will change everything for Krakoa. What was meant to be mutantkind’s biggest night — including the results of the latest X-Men election — becomes their biggest nightmare! All of your favorite mutants are going to be left reeling after this one — a story filled with shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedies, impossible deaths…and, of course, the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one can’t-miss package! Plus: Who is the new Captain Krakoa? What machinations of the evil Orchis will reunite Rogue and Captain America? Then see the Hellfire Gala from the perspective of the candidates who lost the annual X-Men Vote. And as the Gala is underway, can Iron Man stop the new Stark Sentinels by himself?

Collecting X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023, Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men (Avengers and X-Men stories), X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #100-105, Iron Man (2022) #8 and the Hellfire Gala Variants

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95303-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MAGNETO: MAGNETO WAS RIGHT TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by TODD NAUCK

Cover by TODD NAUCK

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

A blast from the past, set when Magneto was headmaster of Xavier’s School! Magneto may once have been the X-Men’s fiercest foe – but when Professor X leaves the planet for life-saving treatment, the Master of Magnetism inherits a new title: teacher! The New Mutants suddenly find themselves under his tutelage, but can these young X-Men-in-training learn to take orders from a reforming super villain who’s tried to kill them and their predecessors?! There are two sides to every story, and J.M. DeMatteis and Todd Nauck weave a tale that will show how Magneto was right…from a certain point of view. In fact, the mutant known as Irae has taken Magneto’s lessons to heart in a way that will upend even his best strategies! Prepare to meet the Sisterhood of Evil Mutants! Collecting MAGNETO (2023) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95421-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by MANUEL GARCÍA

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2024

Return to the future in a tale that reveals the events leading up to the timeless classic! In a world where mutants are more than simply hated and feared but not yet slain and apprehended, Senator Kelly’s assassination comes to pass – bringing with it the Mutant Control Act and Sentinels on every corner. But with mutantkind on their back foot, what lengths will Kate Pryde, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Banshee, Angel, Cyclops, Professor X and the rest of the X-Men go to in order to find some way to survive? And what scheme of Magneto’s will bring about their ultimate doomsday? Witness the thirty-year descent into dystopia as one of the most celebrated X-Men timelines is explored in-depth for the first time! Collecting X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95225-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL UNLEASHED TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KYLE STARKS

Penciled by JESÚS HERVÁS

Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

Justice…has teeth! When Kraven the Hunter abducts the teleporting hound Lockjaw at the same time as a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, it’s up to Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the catlike Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog and their scrappy new ally, D-Dog to save the day! But there’s more to this case than meets the eye, and something infernal lurks in the shadows. Can feathers, fangs and claws stand against one of the deadliest foes in the Marvel Universe? Or will these Pet Avengers be made to suffer their worst nightmares? Prepare yourself for heartbreak, because not everyone is making it out of this one! Collecting MARVEL UNLEASHED #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93112-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS

Penciled by ENID BALÁM

Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

Best-selling writer Charlie Jane Anders launches the New Mutants into a new era! When Escapade and her new friends decide to try their hand at Robin-Hooding, they stumble onto a conspiracy that could level New York City: Count Nefaria is building a new Lethal Legion – and Escapade, Scout and Cerebella line up to enlist! But when they find themselves in way over their heads, surely the OG New Mutants will ride to the rescue? Maybe not: Wolfsbane is trapped in a sewer with a very angry beastie, Magik’s got X-Men business and Dani and Karma have no idea that their young charges are in trouble at all. Uh-oh! As Nefaria becomes more powerful than ever, this ultimate heist might prove to be genuinely lethal! Collecting NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95241-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

Sabretooth takes his destiny into his own clawed hands! The powers that be condemned Victor Creed to the Pit for breaking the rules of Krakoa. But now he’s free and ready to show the world that you can’t keep a bad man down, even as his fellow Exiles from Krakoa speed along in hot pursuit! But will they find common ground with Sabretooth? Or will their next encounter be their last? The destructive power of one of their number, Orphan-Maker, is contained by his armor – which must not be opened at any cost. So of course, the diabolical Dr. Barrington is about to open the armor. The only hope for Sabretooth and the Exiles lies in the astral plane! Can they stop fighting one another long enough to carve out a path to survival?! Collecting SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #1-5.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94836-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: YODA TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT, JODY HOUSER & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by NICO LEON, LUKE ROSS, ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO & IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by PHIL NOTO

ON SALE DECEMBER 2023

The master becomes the learner! To some, he was a legend. To others, he was a teacher. Now Yoda is all but forgotten, living in exile and haunted by his past. As a strangely familiar voice echoes through the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda must revisit the many lessons he has given over the years – from the glory of the High Republic to the chaos of the Clone Wars! First, a desperate cry for help reaches the Jedi Council on Coruscant. How far will Yoda go to protect a community from attack? Then, years before the Clone Wars, he asks an old friend to come teach the next generation of Jedi: Master Dooku! Plus: Prepare for Yoda vs. General Grievous – to the death! And can a young Anakin Skywalker help Yoda destroy an entire factory full of deadly Megadroids? There is no try! Collecting STAR WARS: YODA #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93308-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1: AGE OF MONSTERS TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAVID PEPOSE & MORE

Penciled by NIC KLEIN, TRAVEL FOREMAN, CAIO MAJADO & MORE

Cover by NIC KLEIN

A new age of monsters! As an enraged Hulk tries to take permanent control of the body he shares with Bruce Banner, a mysterious immortal turns every monster on Earth against him in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors! With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner must stop the world from being plunged into darkness – and his journeys take him from an abandoned coal-mining town that gives terrifying new meaning to the term “ghost town” to swamplands where a sultry seductress lures unsuspecting victims into her trap! What is her connection to Marvel’s macabre muck-monster – and will the Hulk burn at the Man-Thing’s touch?! Plus: A documentary crew on the Hulk’s trail gets too close to the action! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #1-5 and HULK ANNUAL (2023) #1.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95416-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STRANGE ACADEMY: YEAR TWO TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

School life doesn’t get any easier for the students of the Strange Academy! As the kids take a spooky tour of a famous NOLA graveyard, the secret origin of Zoe Laveau will be revealed! And nothing can prepare you for a glimpse of the future of the Strange Academy – and the entire Marvel Universe. You won’t believe your eyes! Then, the ancient evil known as Gaslamp at last makes its intentions clear! But which will be more brutal: battle class with Magik and Wong or the school dance?! From day one, people have been wondering: Who will be the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all crashing down? The answers are coming, and the future of Marvel magic is about to be decided! Collecting STRANGE ACADEMY #13-18 and STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1-6.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95300-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS: BEYOND TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Penciled by GREG LAND

Cover by GREG LAND

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

The Avengers’ ALL-OUT adventure continues! Someone has been manipulating the Avengers for months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Now this all-powerful puppeteer is about to be dragged, kicking and screaming, into the light. Meanwhile, as violence tears New York apart, Janet Van Dyne fights not only to save the lives of her fellow heroes, but also a friendship! But time may have run out, for the Lost One has arrived – knocking on Earth’s door, waiting to be let in. In a desperate attempt to keep that door shut, a depleted team of Avengers battles the Black Order in the veins and arteries of the dead Celestial they call home. Blood is spilled, bones are broken and betrayal is on the horizon – but who are the Bootleg Avengers?! Collecting AVENGERS: BEYOND #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95204-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN BRITAIN: BETSY BRADDOCK TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TINI HOWARD

Penciled by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by ERICA D’URSO

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

The Captain comes home! With Otherworld settled, Braddock Manor restored and a blossoming relationship with Rachel Grey, you’d think things were looking pretty good for Betsy Braddock. But it turns out that good ol’ Britain doesn’t want a mutant menace as its Captain, and Betsy has made more than a few enemies in recent years! Quest-less and country-less, she must define a new role for herself. But Morgan Le Fay is back for vengeance, and Captain Britain is first on her list! Luckily, if one captain fails, another may suffice – and Peggy Carter has a right hook that would inspire the devil herself! And is the furious Forgemaster General the Captain Britain that Earth truly deserves? Magical machinations and feral fisticuffs abound – but what role does Doctor Doom play in it all? Collecting BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95075-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE EPIC COLLECTION: TWO AGAINST HYDRA TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #2 in the Marvel Two-in-One Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN & ROY THOMAS with BILL MANTLO & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by RON WILSON, SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN BUSCEMA with ERNIE CHAN & MARIE SEVERIN

Cover by RON WILSON

The ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing is back, alongside the Marvel Universe’s greatest stars and one from a world all his own – but first the Thing, the FF, the Invaders and the Liberty Legion travel back in time to World War II to battle the Third Reich! Then comes the Black Sun saga, spanning decades…and the cosmos itself! The action continues when Deathlok arrives on an assassination mission and the Thing must stop him! Thor, Iron Fist, Black Goliath, Nick Fury, the Sub-Mariner, Shang-Chi and Spider-Woman will all enter the fray, but can Mr. Fantastic free Deathlok’s mind? And if that’s not enough for you: The Bermuda Triangle sends the Thing back in time and he punches some dinosaurs! Collecting MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #20, #22-36 and ANNUAL #1; and FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #11.

376 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93176-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: TWILIGHT’S LAST GLEAMING TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #21 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK GRUENWALD, JAMES ROBINSON, BOB HARRAS & TERRY KAVANAGH

Penciled by DAVE HOOVER, DARIO CARRASCO JR., SANDU FLOREA, COLIN MACNEIL, ANGEL MEDINA

& MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Is this the end of Captain America? As the Super-Soldier Serum in his veins decays, Steve Rogers’ health continues to worsen – so he’s going to need a little help to carry on shield-slinging, especially against Baron Zemo and his new Baroness! Diamondback may be having doubts about their partnership, but new heroes Free Spirit and Jack Flag join the good fight against the Serpent Society! And Tony Stark has his own way of lending a hand: designing an incapacitated Cap his very own suit of armor! Will it be enough for Steve to survive an epic clash between the Avengers, A.I.M., M.O.D.O.K. and the Red Skull? And left with 24 hours to live, how will Cap spend his final day? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #431-443, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1995) #1, AVENGERS (1963) #386-388 and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA COLLECTOR’S PREVIEW.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95634-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LUKE CAGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE FIRE THIS TIME TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #2 in the Luke Cage Epic Collections

Written by DON MCGREGOR & MARV WOLFMAN with CHRIS CLAREMONT, TONY ISABELLA, BILL MANTLO, STEVE ENGLEHART, ED HANNIGAN & ROGER SLIFER

Penciled by GEORGE TUSKA & LEE ELIAS with FRANK ROBBINS, RON WILSON, GEORGE PÉREZ,

RICH BUCKLER, SAL BUSCEMA, MARIE SEVERIN & BOB BROWN

Cover by RON WILSON

Luke Cage defends the streets of New York City, and even takes the fight to the outer boroughs, in this Epic Collection completing his solo adventures! He’ll face menaces as tough as Moses Magnum, as bizarre as the Mace…and as infuriating as the Gem Theater’s always-unpredictable vending machine! It’s all set against the gritty streets of 1970s Times Square, a location as colorful as anything Marvel’s minds have ever conjured up. Cage will also face an all-new and amped-up Chemistro; the Spear, who seeks to settle a score with the man who made Luke Cage bulletproof; and an adversary as unstoppable as death itself: the IRS! Also featuring the debut of Bill Foster as Giant-Man – and the one and only Piranha Jones! Collecting POWER MAN #24-47 and ANNUAL #1.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95506-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE CLONE SAGA TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #27 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, J.M. DEMATTEIS, HOWARD MACKIE, TOM DEFALCO, TODD DEZAGO,

TOM LYLE & MORE

Penciled by STEVEN BUTLER, LIAM SHARP, MARK BAGLEY, TOM LYLE, SAL BUSCEMA, BOB MCLEOD & MORE

Cover by STEVEN BUTLER

Spider-Man’s clone is back! Spidey thought his clone was long dead, but where has the man now called Ben Reilly been for the last five years? Why has he returned? And is he Peter Parker’s dark side – or his better half? As the mysterious Judas Traveller and his companions study the two spiders, Ben enjoys a new lease on life – suiting up as the Scarlet Spider and swinging into action against Venom! But an unstable Peter is pushed to the brink in a confrontation with the Puma. Can Daredevil help bring him back from the edge? No other Spider-storyline was as innovative or infamous as the 1990s’ Clone Saga, and this is where it all begins! Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #117-119, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #394-396, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #51-53, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #217-219, SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #7 and clone subplot pages.

456 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95366-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE MENACE REVEALED VOL. 4 TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by TIMOTHY TRUMAN, W. HADEN BLACKMAN, HENRY GILROY, JOHN OSTRANDER, JASON HALL, DAN JOLLEY & MORE

Penciled by TIMOTHY TRUMAN, RAMÓN F. BACHS, MANUEL GARCÍA, C.P. SMITH, JAN DUURSEMA, FRANCIS PORTELA, SEAN PHILLIPS & MORE

Cover by TSUNEO SANDA

Attack of the clones! As the Separatist Crisis flares, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker are assigned as bodyguards to a senator under threat. Can they protect him from assassination? Bounty hunter Aurra Sing targets a fallen Jedi, but does she still have what it takes to come out on top? Pirate captain Nym, on the run from the Trade Federation, is sent to track down fellow pirate Sol Sixxa – but first, he must determine who the real enemy is! Plus: The comics adaptation of Attack of the Clones, young Boba Fett’s first mission, Obi-Wan teaches Anakin a lesson in humility and more! Collecting STAR WARS: THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – AURRA SING, STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER – CROSSBONES #1-3, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2002: STAR WARS, STAR WARS: REPUBLIC #46-48, STAR WARS: EPISODE II – ATTACK OF THE CLONES #1-4 and STAR WARS: HASBRO/TOYS ‘R’ US EXCLUSIVE #1-4 – plus material from DARK HORSE EXTRA #44-47; and STAR WARS TALES #2, #7, #14, #18, #20 and #24.

448 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95391-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DARK AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: OSBORN’S REIGN TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #1 in the Dark Avengers Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MATT FRACTION

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., LUKE ROSS, MARC SILVESTRI, TERRY DODSON, CHRIS BACHALO & MORE

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Dark Avengers assemble! Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin, has been awarded the Avengers franchise – and he’s assembling a terrifying team in his own image! Transforming well-known villains into twisted versions of Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Wolverine and Ms. Marvel – and recruiting heavy hitters like Ares and the Sentry – Norman suits up as the armored Iron Patriot! But can the Dark Avengers prevail against Morgan Le Fay and the Beyonder? And when Osborn targets mutantkind as a threat, who will join his Dark X-Men?! As Marvel Boy discovers just how sinister a gang he’s signed up for and the Sentry’s secrets are finally revealed, Osborn goes too far – and the Siege of Asgard may put an end to all his schemes! Collecting DARK AVENGERS (2009) #1-16 and ANNUAL #1, DARK AVENGERS/UNCANNY X-MEN: UTOPIA, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #513-514, and DARK AVENGERS/UNCANNY X-MEN: EXODUS.

552 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95270-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SIEGE TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by OLIVIER COIPEL, MICHAEL LARK, LUCIO PARRILLO & JIM CHEUNG

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

The lines have been drawn in final battle! In the conclusion of an epic saga that began with AVENGERS DISASSEMBLED – and extended through HOUSE OF M, CIVIL WAR and SECRET INVASION – the Marvel Universe’s greatest villains are ready to make their final move against a target from time immortal: the hallowed halls of Asgard! But will the siege of Asgard be the last piece in Norman Osborn’s insane bid to seize control of the globe or the proverbial bridge too far for the former Green Goblin? And will his machinations with Loki be the thing that loses the war or wins him the world? It’s a story years in the making – starring Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Nick Fury and more! Collecting SIEGE (2010) #1-4, SIEGE: THE CABAL, SIEGE DIGITAL PROLOGUE and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2009 (AVENGERS).

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95279-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-WOMAN BY PACHECO & PÉREZ TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ, PAULO SIQUEIRA & MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Spider-Woman is back, and she’s pulling no punches! Jessica Drew hasn’t been feeling like herself lately. When the angry, irritable and unwell Spider-Woman takes a simple security gig to help her get back on her feet, she finds herself besieged by unknown forces out to destroy everything around her. But what does Jessica’s illness have to do with the daughter of her old nemesis, Otto Vermis? Finding out will take Spider-Woman back to where it all began – Wundagore Mountain, the nightmarish place that gave her powers – and on a road trip to outer space with her BFF, Captain Marvel! But who is making Jess relive her traumas? And just how far will she go to secure a cure for what ails her? Plus: How will Spider-Woman be affected by Knull’s symbiote invasion and the Kingpin’s war on vigilantes? Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #1-21.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95574-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

The Marvel-Verse is full of possibilities for Miles Morales! Get to know Miles – the Spider-Man of two worlds – with these ultimately marvelous adventures! In the wake of Peter Parker’s death in the Ultimate Universe, brave, young Miles steps forward with his own incredible, arachnid-like abilities to live up to the Spider-Man legacy! But how exactly does he get his ultra-cool costume? Then Miles’ life is turned upside down when reality is rewritten, and he and his loved ones are transplanted to the Marvel Universe! But when the Avengers fall, can one teen hero stand in the way of the demonic Blackheart? Collecting ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN #1-2 and #5, and SPIDER-MAN (2016) #1-2.

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95451-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

Marvel December 2023-Solicited Collections Schedule