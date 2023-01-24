Marvel celebrates the Women of Star Wars with Peach Momoko variant covers

Marvel and Lucasfilm will celebrate the women heroes of a galaxy far, far away in a series of Marvel variant covers timed to Women's History Month.

Star Wars Women's History Month variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

11 variant covers on all of Marvel's Star Wars comics will highlight women characters throughout the franchise, including films, streaming series, and comic books, all drawn by artist Peach Momoko.

"In her signature style, Momoko brings to life a variety of Star Wars characters who have inspired fans for generations across films, comics, and more!" reads Marvel's announcement.

Here's a list of the characters featured and (where provided) the issue their variant cover will appear on, along with Marvel's description of the character:

Amilyn Holdo , Resistance leader known for her brave sacrifice in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - March 1's Star Wars #32

, Resistance leader known for her brave sacrifice in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - March 1's Barash , gifted Jedi whose name is forever linked the "Barash Vow" and whose story is currently being told in Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade

, gifted Jedi whose name is forever linked the "Barash Vow" and whose story is currently being told in Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade Chanath Cha , deadly bounty hunter who's currently targeting Darth Vader in Star Wars: Hidden Empire - March 1's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4

, deadly bounty hunter who's currently targeting Darth Vader in Star Wars: Hidden Empire - March 1's Domina Tagge , proud head of the Tagge family who recently sought revenge against Doctor Aphra in the pages of her ongoing solo series

, proud head of the Tagge family who recently sought revenge against Doctor Aphra in the pages of her ongoing solo series Gheyr , a young Jedi padawan debuting in Star Wars: Yoda #4

, a young Jedi padawan debuting in Star Wars: Yoda #4 Grammy Starros , matriarch of the Starros clan who will make her first appearance in this month's Star Wars: Sana Starros #1

, matriarch of the Starros clan who will make her first appearance in this month's Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 Khel Tanna , scoundrel employed by Jabba the Hutt currently teaming up with Han Solo in the Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca series - March 1's Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10

, scoundrel employed by Jabba the Hutt currently teaming up with Han Solo in the Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca series - March 1's Leia , the groundbreaking icon is depicted in the Boussh disguise she used to infiltrate Jabba's Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - March 29's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1

, the groundbreaking icon is depicted in the Boussh disguise she used to infiltrate Jabba's Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - March 29's Matty , a Jedi Padawan helping Vildar Mac in the pages of Star Wars: The High Republic

, a Jedi Padawan helping Vildar Mac in the pages of Star Wars: The High Republic Nakano Lash , a Nautolan bounty hunter who once mentored Beilert Valance and recently resurfaced in the pages of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters

, a Nautolan bounty hunter who once mentored Beilert Valance and recently resurfaced in the pages of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters Sabé, loyal handmaiden of Padmé Amidala and currently in an uneasy alliance with Darth Vader in the pages of his ongoing solo series

The remaining titles featuring the variant covers are March 8's Star Wars: The High Republic #6, Star Wars: Sana Starros #2, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32; March 15's Star Wars: Yoda #5 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30; March 22's Star Wars: Darth Vader #32; and March 29's Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #4.

"It's an honor to be working on so many covers for the Star Wars world," Momoko says. "I love all the characters I got to draw. They each have their own uniqueness and strength that I admire."

Here's a look at four of the Star Wars Women's History Month covers Marvel has released: