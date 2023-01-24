Marvel celebrates the Women of Star Wars with Peach Momoko variant covers

By Michael Doran
published

The women heroes of Star Wars get variant covers for Women's History Month

Star Wars Women's History Month variant cover art
Star Wars Women's History Month variant cover art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel and Lucasfilm will celebrate the women heroes of a galaxy far, far away in a series of Marvel variant covers timed to Women's History Month.

Star Wars Women's History Month variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
11 variant covers on all of Marvel's Star Wars comics will highlight women characters throughout the franchise, including films, streaming series, and comic books, all drawn by artist Peach Momoko.

"In her signature style, Momoko brings to life a variety of Star Wars characters who have inspired fans for generations across films, comics, and more!" reads Marvel's announcement.

Here's a list of the characters featured and (where provided) the issue their variant cover will appear on, along with Marvel's description of the character:

  • Amilyn Holdo, Resistance leader known for her brave sacrifice in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - March 1's Star Wars #32
  • Barash, gifted Jedi whose name is forever linked the "Barash Vow" and whose story is currently being told in Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade
  • Chanath Cha, deadly bounty hunter who's currently targeting Darth Vader in Star Wars: Hidden Empire - March 1's Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4
  • Domina Tagge, proud head of the Tagge family who recently sought revenge against Doctor Aphra in the pages of her ongoing solo series
  • Gheyr, a young Jedi padawan debuting in Star Wars: Yoda #4
  • Grammy Starros, matriarch of the Starros clan who will make her first appearance in this month's Star Wars: Sana Starros #1
  • Khel Tanna, scoundrel employed by Jabba the Hutt currently teaming up with Han Solo in the Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca series - March 1's Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10  
  • Leia, the groundbreaking icon is depicted in the Boussh disguise she used to infiltrate Jabba's Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - March 29's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1  
  • Matty, a Jedi Padawan helping Vildar Mac in the pages of Star Wars: The High Republic
  • Nakano Lash, a Nautolan bounty hunter who once mentored Beilert Valance and recently resurfaced in the pages of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters
  • Sabé, loyal handmaiden of Padmé Amidala and currently in an uneasy alliance with Darth Vader in the pages of his ongoing solo series

The remaining titles featuring the variant covers are March 8's Star Wars: The High Republic #6, Star Wars: Sana Starros #2, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32; March 15's Star Wars: Yoda #5 and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30; March 22's Star Wars: Darth Vader #32; and March 29's Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #4.

"It's an honor to be working on so many covers for the Star Wars world," Momoko says. "I love all the characters I got to draw. They each have their own uniqueness and strength that I admire."

Here's a look at four of the Star Wars Women's History Month covers Marvel has released: 

Image 1 of 4
Star Wars Women's History Month
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Michael Doran

I'm not just the Newsarama founder and editor-in-chief, I'm also a reader. And that reference is just a little bit older than the beginning of my Newsarama journey. I founded what would become the comic book news site in 1996, and except for a brief sojourn at Marvel Comics as its marketing and communications manager in 2003, I've been writing about new comic book titles, creative changes, and occasionally offering my perspective on important industry events and developments for the 25 years since. Despite many changes to Newsarama, my passion for the medium of comic books and the characters makes the last quarter-century (it's crazy to see that in writing) time spent doing what I love most.