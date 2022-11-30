Marvel celebrates Black History Month with a Wakanda spotlight and special variant covers

Marvel has now unveiled a list of the stories to be included in its Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever one-shot, coming in February 2023 just in time for Black History Month.

First up is a story about T'Challa's grandfather Azzuri from writer Adam Serwer and artist Todd Harris, known for his work as a Marvel Studios storyboard artist.

Then, the future of Wakanda is explored in a story from writer/artist Juni Ba that flashes forward to the "last" Black Panther.

The third story from writer Karama Horne and artist Alitha E. Martinez focuses on T'Challa as he teams up with a "surprising ally" as he experiences a crisis of faith.

Then there's a Shuri-centric tale from writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akanda, in which she'll face a "dangerous new foe."

In the last of the main stories, writer Sheena Howard and artist Marcus Williams will depict a Dora Milaje trainee's final test of skill, as she faces Okoye herself in one-on-one combat.

Along with those five stories, Marvel promises that Marvel's Voices: Wakanda will include "all-new essays and interviews about all things Wakanda."

Along with Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever, Marvel will mark Black History Month with a set of variant covers for February titles, all of which will also include a backup story featuring the character depicted on the variant cover.

The titles getting Black History Month variant covers along with the character and creators featured in each backup story are:

Thor #31 by Ken Lashley, with a Black Panther back up story by writer Cheryl Lynn Eaton and artist ChrisCross

Moon Knight #20 by Chris Allen, with a Blade back up story by writer Danny Lore and artist Ray-Anthony Height

Spider-Man #5 by Karen S. Darboe, with a Photon back up story by writer Justin A. Reynolds and ChrisCross.

Scarlet Witch #2 by Ernanda Suza, with a Storm back up story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Chris Allen.

