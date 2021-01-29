Marvel adds new Masterworks collection format

Marvel Comics is offering up a new version of its Marvel Masterworks line aimed at being more "accessible." A long-running line of full-color collected reprint editions, Marvel Masterworks compiles classic Marvel comics in an archival style format.

Every few years, Marvel revises its Masterworks trade dress and presentation with new updates, and this June the Masterworks line will apparently expand with a new secondary reprint format named Mighty Marvel Masterworks.

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man - With Great Power variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As well as featuring new cover art by Michael Cho (seen here), the Mighty Marvel Masterworks line will be published in a new smaller size format measuring 6x9", closer in size to a digest style magazine than a traditional monthly comic book issue.

The first wave of Mighty Marvel Masterworks releases will collect the origins and earliest adventures of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

"An exciting new line of Marvel graphic novels will debut this June! The Mighty Marvel Masterworks will collect the very beginning of Marvel's most iconic heroes: the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more," reads Marvel's announcement.

"The stories that kicked off the sagas of these beloved franchises will now be available in an accessible new 6 x 9 format that the whole family can enjoy!"

"These timeless stories were crafted by none other than industry legends Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko who revolutionized the comic book genre with their bold new approach to superhero adventures," Marvel's announcement continues.

"Now, the Mighty Marvel Masterworks will serve as a perfect gateway to the expansive Marvel Universe and allow a brand-new generation to witness the historic beginnings behind these pop culture phenomena."

The new line of Mighty Marvel Masterworks debuts in June.

