Martin McDonagh talks Three Billboards follow-up The Banshees of Inisherin: "This film isn’t that"

In 2017 writer-director Martin McDonagh had the biggest hit of his career with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a film that grossed $160m on a $15 million budget, made a splash at the Oscars, and resonated at the dawn of the #MeToo era.

"This film isn’t that," a frank and cheerful McDonagh tells Total Film in the latest issue of the magazine, headlined by Halloween Ends (opens in new tab). We're discussing his exciting upcoming movie, The Banshees of Inisherin.

"It’s an interesting slow-burner," he continues. "I didn’t want it to be showy or cool. Mostly, I didn’t want to disappoint In Bruges fans with a follow-up."

The Banshees of Inisherin isn’t In Bruges 2 either, but it does reunite that film’s odd couple – Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson – as pals Pádraic and Colm respectively. One day Colm abruptly informs Pádraic that he no longer wants to be friends, and that every day Pádraic utters a single word to him he’ll sever one of his own digits with a pair of shears – an ultimatum that leads the pair down a dangerous path.

Describing the essential element of the story as "a simple break-up that’s not understandable on behalf of one of the people", McDonagh may center Banshees on a male friendship, but the feelings of rejection, resentment, confusion, and guilt he taps into are universal. "I’ve tried to be truthful to both parties in a break-up, which most of us have been at one stage or another. And to see how dark or funny or sad you could take that."

The cast also stars Eternals and The Batman star Barry Keoghan, who can be seen above in an exclusive picture alongside McDonagh., and Kerry Condon, pictured below.

(Image credit: Searchlight)

The Banshees of Inisherin is in cinemas from October 21, 2022.