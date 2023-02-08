Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit studio is turning your home into a Hot Wheels course next

Hot Wheels: Rift Valley is a new mixed reality racing game from the studio behind Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and the multiplayer dodgebrawling game Knockout City. It launches on March 14 for PS5, PS4, and iOS.

Coincidentally, Velan Studios just announced (opens in new tab) last week that Knockout City is closing down in June. Now, they're teaming up with toy maker Mattel for another game that turns your home into a miniature race track. That's right, just like Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Hot Wheels: Rift Valley will let you race an actual remote-controlled car through custom courses that you create in your living space - or, technically, anywhere with a flat surface that isn't hazardous for you, the included car, or the public.

Hot Wheels: Rift Valley has two distinct modes: Campaign, in which you set up Rift Gates all around your house and race through your homemade track for the gold medal. In this mode, you can play co-op by taking turns controlling the car, or you can face off against your buds in competitive mode, which supports up to four players. Then there's the free-driving Stunt mode, which doesn't require Rift Gates and encourages you to try out special tricks to reach a high score.

The standard edition will run you $130 and it comes with the Chameleon RC car, four Rift Gates, and a charger. Meanwhile, the Collectors Edition costs $150 and includes a special collector's RC car, a limited edition McLaren Hot Wheels car, and a McLaren Senna bonus unlockable in-game car. A downloadable game key is included in both editions.

Pre-orders for Hot Wheels: Rift Valley are open here (opens in new tab).

