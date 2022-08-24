Lovecraftian survival horror game Edge of Sanity announced at Future Games Show

Edge of Sanity is an upcoming 2D survival horror game set in the unforgiving wilds of Alaska, and we got a tense trailer for it during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana. Check out the trailer above, and read on for more.

With heavy Lovecraftian influence woven throughout, Edge of Sanity will require you to gather food and supplies in order to survive every night at your camp. As you head out on expeditions, you'll encounter monsters and cultists in this dark and wintry mountain valley - and don't expect to pass through without a fight. You'll need to use whatever you can gather in order to take down powerful and otherworldly enemies during your quest to figure out what happened to a collection of missing scientists.

Edge of Sanity is set during the Cold War when tensions were already quite high - so adding Lovecraftian horror into the mix will only make it more intense. You'll need to try and stay sane as you run into impossible horrors in an incredibly hostile environment, an environment that mysteriously erased several scientists you were on a mission to deliver supplies to. You get split up from your group during this resupply mission and must face the wilderness alone.

Throughout the game, you'll have to figure out ways to learn your enemies' weaknesses in order to impair their senses while also managing resources and crafting necessary items to ensure you stay alive in the harsh elements. This won't be easy, so make sure you're prepared for it.

