Long-time Red Hood and the Outlaws writer Scott Lobdell leaving the title

Writer Scott Lobdell has announced that he's leaving his long-running Red Hood and the Outlaws title for DC with the upcoming issue #50, which he says will be released in October.

Scott Lobdell (Image credit: DC)

"I’m stepping away from only remaining freelance work on Red Hood and The Outlaws, effective immediately. Issue #50 out in October will be my final issue," Lobdell wrote on Instagram. "While I’m profoundly grateful for the last ten years on a book telling the story of a tragically flawed man in search of redemption, I depart certain that my vacancy will be filled by a dynamic new voice. #rhato #redhoodandtheoutlaws #exitstageleft #later #freelancelife #bye"

From Lobdell's phrasing, it appears the series will continue after #50 with another writer.

Lobdell's Red Hood and the Outlaws run is the longest-running run by a writer at DC, beginning back in September 2011 as a "The New 52" launch title. Over the course of 87 issues to date (with four more to go to #50) between two volumes and even a brief name change to Red Hood: Outlaw, the series has followed former Robin Jason Todd (and sometimes others) on a path towards redemption after years of being a villain.

(Image credit: DC)

"Jason’s ongoing war against the Untitled comes to a sudden, startling and tragic end with the help of…Red Hood and the Outlaws?!" reads the solicitation for #49. "But to protect the world, one of his teammates must make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good!"

Lobdell has not announced a reason for his departure, but this comes shortly after his Instagram webcomics series QuaranComics was pulled from the social media platform.

Lobdell's final issues of Red Hood and the Outlaws are #47 (July 28), #48 (August 25), #49 (September 29), and #50 (October, date uncertain).