Long-time dungeon raiders look for a higher calling in new Dark Horse OGN

Is the premise of Dungeons & Dragons a metaphor for life? That’s the idea behind Raiders, an upcoming new original graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics.

"For me, Raiders was born from the idea that we figuratively hack and slash our way through life, looking for treasure as a means of seeking purpose," writer Daniel Freedman tells Newsarama. "But what happens when you realize that that purpose was never real, or worse, was a conspiracy? It's only by venturing forth and valiantly fighting your way down the levels that we each find what we were really looking for."

Raiders is drawn by up-and-coming London artist Cristian "Crom" Ortiz.

"From the moment I read Daniel’s script for Raiders I was immediately transported to the days of playing dungeon crawlers in my room as a kid, excited to see what loot awaited me and how far I could get in my adventure," Ortiz says. "At every turn there would be something new, someone stronger, a greater challenge ahead, and by the end, you'd be a different person because of it."

Raiders follows two brothers, Marken and Maron, who made a long, successful life out of raiding dungeons for treasure and reward - but after many years of success, one of them begins to look for more - and finds trouble.

"But just as Marken decides that it's time to give up the raiding life, both brothers find themselves at the wrong end of the powers that be and stumble upon a secret that may unravel the entire political system," read Dark Horse's description of the OGN.

Check out this five-page preview of Raiders, which is scheduled to go on sale June 10 for $19.99.