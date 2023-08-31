Our 7 most highly anticipated premieres at London Film Festival 2023

London Film Festival 2023 kicks off in a matter of weeks, and the full line-up has now been released. Big names from the festival circuit are making their way to the UK capital this October, like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, but there are also plenty of movies premiering at LFF.

From Emerald Fennell's sophomore feature Saltburn to a Chicken Run sequel and the latest Studio Ghibli, these are the titles we're looking forward to the most. There's also Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut, Austin Butler's follow-up to Elvis, and not one, but two, films starring Paul Mescal.

Saltburn

(Image credit: Amazon Studios/MGM)

Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell is back with her second feature, Saltburn, which makes its international premiere at London Film Festival. Barry Keoghan stars as Oliver, a student struggling to find his place at Oxford University when he's drawn into the intoxicating world of wealthy classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi). When Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at Saltburn, his family's estate, Oliver quickly finds that he may have bitten off more than he can chew. The film's cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Archie Madekwe.

The Kitchen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya makes his directorial debut with The Kitchen, co-directing with filmmaker and architect Kibwe Tavares. Kane Robinson (better known as UK rapper Kano) stars as Izi, who lives in a dystopian version of London where social housing no longer exists and people live in slum-like high rises, like the Kitchen. When his young son suddenly becomes ill, Izi is forced to take desperate measures. The screening at London Film Festival will be the movie's world premiere.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger and Rocky have found a peaceful island sanctuary for their flock after their death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm in the first movie. However, back on the mainland, a new threat faces all chicken-kind – and Ginger and co. must put their newfound freedom at risk to help. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will voice Ginger and Rocky, while Bella Ramsey will voice their daughter Molly. The movie is getting its world premiere at the festival.

The Boy and the Heron

(Image credit: Toho)

Hayao Miayzaki is back. The Studio Ghibili director's mysterious new film, which has had no trailer or official promotional material, follows a 12-year-old boy mourning the death of his mother and struggling to feel at home in a new town. When he encounters a talking heron who informs him that his mother is still alive, he embarks on a fantastical journey to try and find her. This will be the first UK screening of the film, which is said to be Miyazaki's final time in the director's chair.

All of Us Strangers

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott star in fantasy-romance movie All of Us Strangers from director Andrew Haigh. Scott plays Adam, a screenwriter who begins a relationship with his mysterious neighbor, Mescal's Harry. As their bond develops, Adam makes a trip to his childhood home, only to find that his dead parents are still alive and haven't aged in 30 years. Based on the Japanese novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, the movie's cast also includes Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

Foe

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Set 40 years in the future, Foe follows Junior (Paul Mescal) and his wife Henrietta (Saoirse Ronan). One day, a stranger (Aaron Pierre) arrives on their isolated farm, claiming to be from the government, and tells Junior that he has to leave his home for several months to work on a space program with the aim of moving humanity away from a rapidly deteriorating planet Earth. While he's gone, though, Henrietta is assured that she won't be alone. Lion helmer Garth Davis directs.

The Bikeriders

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Bikeriders follows the exploits of biker gang the Vandals, as told by one of their members, Kathy (Jodie Comer). Married to fellow member Benny (Austin Butler), Kathy struggles with his erratic behavior and unwavering allegiance to their leader, Jonny (Tom Hardy). As years pass and life in the Vandals becomes more dangerous, Kathy, Benny, and Jonny are forced to make choices about where, exactly, their loyalties lie. Directed by Jeff Nichols, the cast also includes Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus.

London Film Festival 2023 runs from October 4 to October 15. For more viewing inspiration, check out our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates.