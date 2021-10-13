Local Comic Shop Day adds an exclusive Venom cover

Marvel Comics has signed up to take part in 2021's Local Comic Shop Day. The annual event, which is scheduled to take place this year on November 24, will have several exclusive items including Marvel's newly revealed Venom #2 variant by Jonboy Meyers.

This variant is for the upcoming Venom series by artist Bryan Hitch with writers Al Ewing and Ram V, spotlighting on both the original Venom Eddie Brock (now ascending into his cosmic duties as the new King in Black), as well as his son Dylan who is taking up the mantle of Venom back on Earth.

What is Local Comic Shop Day?

(Image credit: Todd Nauck/Gabe Eltaeb)

Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event organized by ComicsPRO - a trade association of North American comic book store owners.

The 2021 Local Comic Shop Day will take place on Wednesday, November 24 - the second year in a row it's taken place on a Wednesday. The event was previously being held on Saturday ala the Free Comic Book Day event founded in 2002 by ComicsPro member Joe Field.

"We moved Local Comic Shop Day from Saturday to Wednesday last year and more stores participated," says ComicsPRO executive director Marco Davanzo in the date announcement. "Because Wednesday is the day that new comics traditionally come out, it made a lot of sense to make that move."

He uses the term "traditionally," as in 2020 DC moved up its new comic book release date to Tuesday - however, the majority of the industry remains on a Wednesday release cycle.

What exclusives will be in this year's Local Comic Shop Day?

(Image credit: Jonboy Meyers (Marvel Comics))

Currently there are four planned special items for Local Comic Shop Day 2021, although more are expected leading up to the date.

The 2021 Local Comic Shop Day exclusive items are:

A Venom #2 (Marvel Comics) event exclusive variant cover by Jonboy Meyers

(Marvel Comics) event exclusive variant cover by Jonboy Meyers Joy Operations # 1 (Dark Horse Comics) by Brian Michael Bendis and Stephen Byrne

1 (Dark Horse Comics) by Brian Michael Bendis and Stephen Byrne Chuck D Presents Apocalypse 91: Revolution Never Sleeps (Z2 Comics), a limited edition OGN celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Public Enemy album 'Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Back'

(Z2 Comics), a limited edition OGN celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Public Enemy album 'Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Back' Metallica Special Edition (10 Ton Press) A re-issue of a Metallic biography comic

Get ready, because the 2021 Local Comic Shop Day is coming on November 24 - the day prior to US Thanksgiving - and two days prior to Black Friday.