Where to buy the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim: live updates as we wait for stock

The 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim will take to wider retailers' shelves tomorrow, but we already know this will be a mad dash to checkout. While not as limited in its release as the PS5 Pro bundle last month, this is still a hot ticket item and if my experience covering the PS5 launch has taught me anything it's that stock is never guaranteed.

I was there when the original console launched all those years ago, wading through websites on the hunt for early pre-order stock. That means I know a thing or two about securing hard-to-find gadgets (I'm pretty sure I was one of the first to actually get their PS5 pre-order over the line when they unexpectedly went live early following the system's reveal). I'm sharing all that experience with you right here, rounding up the retailers you should hit first and what to do if stock seems to have dried up.

Check stock at Amazon

We've still got a day to wait before official 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim pre-orders take over the shelves, so it's time to get prepped. I'm already seeing some retailers mobilizing over the last few hours, so things are gearing up to be busy. Stay in touch today for all the rumblings and keep following tomorrow as I bring you all the 30th Anniversary stock as soon as it hits the shelves. If you're after the full collection of accessories, I'm also rounding up the full PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order selection as well.

Check 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim stock in the US

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon doesn't have a listing page for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim live just yet, but it was one of the first retailers to offer the limited edition DualSense earlier in the month. I'd check in regularly here, though it's a solid option to keep in the back pocket - Amazon typically receives a healthy supply.



Best Buy | Listing page now live

Best Buy updated its storefront today to include a listing page for the PS5 Slim special edition. That's certainly a good sign, but it's worth noting that you'll need to be signed into an account to purchase when the time comes.



Walmart | Listing page now live

Walmart also has a listing page live for the PS5 Slim, with early access granted to Walmart Plus members. These subscribers will have access to the Slim from 10am ET tomorrow, so it's time to bookmark.



PS Direct | Check stock

Like with other accessories, PS Direct will likely keep its 30th Anniversary Edition on the same page as the standard model. There's no option to toggle between different colorways at the moment, but once other retailers launch their own stock that might well change.



GameStop | Check stock

GameStop is making no mention of the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim on its site right now, but was an early player when it came to last month's DualSense pre-orders. This is certainly one to keep in the back pocket.



Check 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim stock in the UK

PlayStation Direct | Check stock

PlayStation Direct lists its variants on the same page as the standard PS5 console, so this should be your bookmark heading into tomorrow's potential stock drops.



Amazon | Check stock

There's no listing page live for the special edition PS5 Slim at Amazon yet, but considering the size of this retailer's typical inventory it should be a regular check tomorrow.



Very | Check stock

Very moves fast, and often holds onto its stock fairly well. That means it should be one of the first retailers you check when stock lands tomorrow.



Argos | Check Stock

Argos has a trick up its sleeve; it sorts its stock by postcode. That means you might have a better shot at securing your console here if your local shop has enough tucked away.

