Little Nightmares 2 gameplay debuts an extremely creepy school

A brand new Little Nightmares 2 gameplay segment gives us a look at a suitably creepy school section of the upcoming horror game.

You can check out the full walkthrough of the school section of Little Nightmares 2 just below, which was released earlier today by publisher Bandai Namco. The segment stars protagonist Mono skulking their way through corridors and classrooms alike, having to avoid a demonic teacher along the way. If the original game taught me anything, it's that we'll be coming face to face with the teacher multiple times throughout Mono's adventure.

Absent from the school gameplay segment is AI companion Six, star of the original Little Nightmares. Six will be accompanying Mono throughout segments of the sequel, helping them overcome puzzles and escape from various hideous creatures along the way. In case you were wondering, Six isn't available to be played by a second player, and is strictly an AI-controlled companion only.

If you're eager to try out Little Nightmares 2 before it releases next month, you can download the demo on all available platforms right now. The demo takes place in a woodland area, and sees Mono and Six running for their lives away from a monstrous farmer.

There's less than a month to go now until Little Nightmares 2 launches on February 11 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. The original game is one of my favorite new horror ventures in years, and I can't wait to see what kind of horrors developer Tarsier can conjure up with this sequel.

