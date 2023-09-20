Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is out in January with one of the series' best characters returning

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out early next year on January 26, and it's bringing back one of the series' best characters (sort of).

Earlier today on September 20, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio held a big showcase for both their upcoming games: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It turns out the story of the latter game revolves around Ichiban being sent to Hawaii to meet with his long-lost mother, Akane.

Things go predictably awry for our hero: he has a gun pointed in his face not a few hours off the plane, and then he wakes up butt naked on a beach, which is where we left him in the most recent trailer earlier this year. A gang in Hawaii, including none other than Daniel Dae Kim and Danny Trejo, are after Ichiban's mother, for some unknown but nefarious reasons.

The trailer actually looks like it sets up Kiryu for a huge role in Infinite Wealth. He reveals to Ichiban that he has cancer, and we also see glimpses of Haruka, not that she's actually confirmed to return in full in the new game. We do know, however, that Goro Majima, Daigo Dojima, and Taiga Saejima are all back alongside Kiryu, so it's a little reunion for the old crew.

Oh, and Kiryu apparently gets doxxed by a VTuber. Yeah, we don't really know how this has come about, but a VTuber somehow reveals Kiryu has risen from the dead after he faked his death in Yakuza 6, and he's then summoned back to the Tojo Clan Headquarters for a showdown with who we can only presume is one of the big bads of Infinite Wealth. Phew, that was a lot to take in.

The trailer below takes a look at the gameplay aspects of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Hawaii has been "painstakingly" recreated by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and the new game also boasts a dynamic weather system. We can also move characters around when it's our turn, so they can grab nearby objects and pummel enemies with them, just like Kiryu would want.

Jobs are also back in Infinite Wealth. By taking "trips" around Hawaii, you'll unlock brand new Jobs, and we can see the likes of Surfer, Samurai, Geodancer, Pyrodancer, Housekeeper, and Action Star in the trailer above. Poundmates is also back, letting you summon in outrageous guest stars for some truly over the top attacks.

Perhaps most noteworthy though, Kaoru Sayama is available as a Poundmate. It looks like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio finally remembered that one of their best characters - and Kiryu's former love interest - hasn't been seen since Yakuza Kiwami 2, and has decided to bring back the former cop who transferred over to America and left Kiryu and Haruka for a new life.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is out later this year on November 9, while Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out just a few months later on January 26, 2024. After several years of no Yakuza games, we've now got two in as many months to look forward to.

A Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo will come bundled in with Like a Dragon Gaiden at launch later this year.