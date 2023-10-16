Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will only be available to play with Japanese audio at launch - with English dub expected later

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch with only Japanese voice acting at first, with English dubbing expected to be added after release.

As spotted by @Knoebelbroet on Twitter, it appears the upcoming Yakuza title will not launch with English dubbing. If you head on over to the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name website and scroll down to the bottom of the page, you'll notice that in the small print, the game's supported languages have been revealed.

You can see this for yourself in the tweet below but the website basically reveals that Like a Dragon: Gaiden will support both Japanese and English voice acting but that the latter will be "implemented in a post-launch patch" - although the website doesn't confirm how long we'll be waiting for that. This might not come as too much of a surprise to long-time Yakuza fans, since the majority of the games in the series didn't get an English dub at all.

Below this, it is confirmed that the Like a Dragon title will still support both Japanese and English subtitles as well as Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

'Like a Dragon: Gaiden' launches without english dub and will be available only with japanese Audio at launch. pic.twitter.com/brSgMSKVzcOctober 16, 2023 See more

Although a new Like a Dragon game is exciting on its own, it's actually one of two upcoming games from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Alongside Like a Dragon: Gaiden, we've also got Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to look forward which will also launch on PS4, PS5 , PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S. In fact, a Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo is on the way - but only with Like a Dragon Gaiden .

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to launch on November 9, 2023, with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth following behind on January 26, 2024.