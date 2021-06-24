Life is Strange: Settling Dust comic will be a "heart-wrenching" goodbye to Max and Chloe

After the critically-acclaimed original Life is Strange game, the story of its characters Max Caulfield and Chloe Price continued on in comic books. But now, Max and Chloe's story will reach its final act in September's Life is Strange: Settling Dust #1.

Series writer Emma Vieceli returns, along with artists Claudia Leonardi and Andrea Izzo, to tell what publisher Titan comics calls "the heart-wrenching conclusion to Max and Chloe's epic comics journey".

"Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to the woman she loves, Chloe Price!" reads Titan Comics' description of Life is Strange: Settling Dust #1.

In addition to Max Caulfield and Chloe Price, Life is Strange: Settling Dust will also feature the return of Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game.

Titan Comics' Life is Strange comics launched in 2018 as a four-issue limited series, but due to overwhelming demand the series continued, with over a dozen issues to date - which are collected as Life is Strange: Dust, Life is Strange: Waves, Life is Strange: Strings, Life is Strange: Partners In Time: Tracks, and Life is Strange: Coming Home.

Life is Strange: Settling Dust #1 will debut September 15, just five days after the new game, Life is Strange: True Colors, goes on sale on September 10. If you can't wait until then, a free Life is Strange comic book will be available on August 14 as part of this year's FFree Comic Book Day. This one-shot will act as a prequel to Life is Strange: True Colors, including the debut of an all-new character whom Square Enix says "will feature heavily in the Life is Strange universe in 2021!"

And although Life is Strange: Settling Dust #1 will be the conclusion to Max and Chloe's story in comics, Newsarama has confirmed it's not the end of Life is Strange comic books.

Life is Strange: Settling Dust #1 goes on sale on September 15 with a cover by Gabriel Picolo. Variant cover editions are planned with art by Square Enix, series artist Claudia Leonardi, Rob Cham, and Caspar Wijingaard. Check them out here:

