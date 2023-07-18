Lego Gringotts Bank set defies gravity with massive underground section

A massive Lego Gringotts Bank set has been unveiled for the Harry Potter range, and it has an almost comically improbable design thanks to a top-heavy section held up by underground tunnels.

Recreating the wizarding establishment as it appears in the first and final movies, Lego Gringotts Bank is closing in on 5,000 pieces and features 14 minifigures drawn from across the saga (including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Bellatrix, Hagrid, and Griphook the goblin). Beneath the iconically wonky frontage and grand entrance hall, an underground section with a minecart rollercoaster and some vaults can be found - but we've got no idea how it's all able to stand up. Especially when you're able to put a dirty great dragon on the top like a fire-breathing angel on a Christmas tree.

Because this is a more advanced kit, it has the 'for-adults' 18+ label. It's available for $449.99 / £369.99 via the Lego store and will hit shelves on September 1st… but only if you're a member of Lego's free VIP program. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until September 4 to get a copy.

You can get a better look at the Lego Gringott's Bank set below. The jury's still out on where this'll fit in compared to the best Lego sets, but it's certainly one of the more impressive Harry Potter kits out there.

Lego Gringotts Wizarding Bank

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $429.99 / £36.99 Release date September 4 (September 1 for Lego VIP) Ages 18+ Pieces 4,803 Minifigures 14 Item number 76417

This ambitious set brings the wizarding bank to life with an unexpected twist - rather than just recreating the upper section on the street-level, it delves under the surface for a minecart track and vaults tucked into the Lego rock.

At 4,800+ pieces, Lego Gringotts Bank is one of the bigger sets in the Harry Potter range too; it's up there with Diagon Alley's 5,544 and Hogwarts' 6,020. This allows it to include those iconic underground sections, capturing the location's most memorable parts (if you've ever been to the Universal parks, it's also reminiscent of the Gringotts rollercoaster ride which leads you through the facade and into those tunnels). There's Harry and Hagrid on their first visit to the establishment, yes, but it includes minifigures that represent the gang's heist in Deathly Hallows as well.

Happily, it should pair up nicely with the Diagon Alley set or Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes kit. If you remove the underground section, it fits in perfectly with both of those.

This version is certainly more eye-catching than the original Lego Gringotts Bank, anyway. That one launched in 2002 to tie in with the first movie, and by comparison it was… well, pretty basic.

