Legends: The Enchanted gets movie

Legends: The Enchanted , a new graphic novel that puts a spin on the fairytales of yore, is to be adapted into a new movie by Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.

The story is being described as The Brothers Grimm meets The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen . For our part, we’d like to throw Shrek in there as well. Not convinced? Check out the below description from Heat Vision .

According to HV , the plot begins when “the remains of Pinocchio are discovered. Red Hood, now a noted wolf hunter, and Jack partner to discover who is murdering the creatures of folklore. Along the way, they are assisted by characters such as Goldilocks, re-imagined as a mercenary, and Hansel & Gretel, now psychic exterminators.”

The dark fantasy is just another in a string of grim fairytale updates, with Bryan Singer currently getting ready to direct Jack The Giant Killer and Amanda Seyfried attached to The Girl With The Red Riding Hood .

Check out the trailer for the graphic novel below…

Fancy seeing a movie based on this?

Source: [ Heat Vision ]