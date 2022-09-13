Legend of Zelda-inspired adventure game Tunic finally coming to Switch this month

Tunic, an utterly adorable adventure game which was heavily inspired by classic Zelda titles, is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27 alongside its PS4 and PS5 versions.

The long-awaited Switch port was dated during today's Nintendo Direct. Originally released on PC and Xbox back in March, Tunic tells the story of a foxy little hero in a lovely low-poly world. It's an isometric action game about slashing baddies, solving puzzles, and filling out a half-legible diary as you explore a mysterious land. Our own Sam Loveridge called it "the cute Elden Ring" earlier this year; like the early Zelda releases, this deceptively sweet game has bite.

Tunic was so heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link that creator Andrew Shouldice emulated the game's cartoonish manual to create Tunic's clever and nostalgic travel log .

Tunic was first announced all the way back at the 2018 Xbox E3 conference, and after going dark for several years, it launched to critical success. It's racked up over 4,600 Steam reviews averaging "very positive," for reference, and it's been a hit on Xbox Game Pass.

It's nice to see the game coming to more platforms; part of Tunic's appeal has always been sharing secrets with the game's community to make sense of its obscure legends and puzzles – including decoding its cryptic in-game language – and this month's ports will bring more intrepid explorers into the fold.