League of Legends is getting luxurious with a Louis Vuitton collaboration

Riot Games and Louis Vuitton have announced that they're collaborating on a wide-ranging League of Legends project. The fashion house will design exclusive themed items for both the League of Legends virtual world and in real life.

While we're unsure what the designs will look like, we have an idea of what kind of stuff Louis Vuitton is drawing up. First, the brand is creating a custom case for the Summoner's Cup, the trophy given out yearly to the winners of the League of Legends World Championship, which starts October 2 in Berlin. The official announcement states that the case "will feature both traditional Louis Vuitton savior-faire, along with cutting-edge, high-tech elements inspired by the League of Legends universe." The finals of this year's championship will be in Paris on November 10 - how fitting for the French fashion house.

Louis Vuitton will also be creating character skins that will be available to purchase (with real money) in League of Legends. I'm imagining a chic all-leather number complete with a cape and cowl that's covered in the iconic LV print. Or maybe some of Virgil Abloh's recent Louis Vuitton designs, which include holographic fabric and neon vests...the options are endless.

However, the French fashion house isn't just making in-game outfits. There will be a League of Legends inspired capsule collection designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, the former head of another famed Paris fashion brand, Balenciaga. Ghesquière is also designing the character skins, so expect some of the items to cross over. If you've got some money burning a hole in your pocket, why not replace that pocket with something from the League of Legends x Louis Vuitton collection?

Louis Vuitton has notably created trophy cases from some of the world's most famous sports tournaments, including FIFA 201 and the French Open. With luxury brands suddenly discovering esports, I'm waiting somewhat patiently for an Armani x Apex Legends collaboration…