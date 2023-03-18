Layers of Fear will release in June - here's a brand new 11-minute teaser to celebrate

Horror masters Bloober Team has released a brand-new teaser of its upcoming reimagined horror, Layers of Fear.

Containing 11-minutes of "gameplay walkthrough", the teaser sees us "follow the Painter from the original Layers of Fear, and join the Writer – a recently unveiled character – for a closer look at the latest installment in the Layers franchise".

"As The Writer, enter the lone and ghastly Lighthouse – a newly-introduced location – and uncover an untold story that links all of the Layers’ characters and events together," the studio teases. "Unravel secrets, solve puzzles, and face the threats of the old Mansion that can only be solved with a lantern – a new and essential tool to confront the nightmares in the game!"

But why read about it if you can watch it? Check it out below:

Don't forget, Layers of Fear includes new "vibrant visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5", as well as "Lumen, Ray Tracing, HDR, volumetric lighting and Niagara – creating graphics as lifelike as possible".

"The canvas awaits its final brushstrokes. The stage calls for its lead actor. The novel needs its final chapter. It’s time to face your fears. One. Last. Time," the team teases.

Don't forget, Layers of Fears isn't a straight-up remaster of the original two games (opens in new tab), but is more like a re-imagination and expansion, hence the slightly different name. It will feature expanded plotlines and gameplay, and a few surprises under the stewardship of Bloober and co-developer Anshar Studios.

Back in July 2021, Bloober Team CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski confirmed that the studio was actively working on two new games.

Of course, we now know that one of those projects is the Silent Hill 2 Remake, which is underway in partnership with Konami (opens in new tab). However, Bloober Team also recently hinted that Konami is "interested" in working with Bloober again on other games in the fan-favorite survival horror series.

Bloober Team's CEO, Piotr Babieno, stressed that the team was currently focused on its current project, he did tease, "I'm not going to say never" about working on another Silent Hill remake project (opens in new tab), hinting that "Konami is interested" in holding further conversations with Bloober.

Layers of Fear will be released in June 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.