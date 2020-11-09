GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latinx fantasy comic Helm Graycastle mixes Lord of the Rings with "rich, bloody history of Mexico"

What if Mexico won the Spanish invasion?

(Image credit: Rahmat M. Handoko)

The 'sword & sorcery' subgenre of comics is growing, with a new Latinx fantasy series imagining the Aztecs and Mayans as magic and sword-wielding warriors fighting back the Spanish invasion of Mexico. In the upcoming series Helm Graycastle, writer Henry Barajas and artist Rahmat M. Handoko imagine people like themselves represented - and empowered - in the fantasy world.

"I love playing Dungeons and Dragons with my best friends and I grew up loving Peter Jackson's take on JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," says Barajas in the announcement. "But I never see people like myself in the fantasy world. I want to show the rich, bloody history of Mexico while bringing Latinx characters into the fantasy realm." 

Scheduled to debut this February, the Helm Graycastle one-shot follows a titular mercenary who is hired to overthrow Montezuma III, who took over Mexico after successfully turning back the Spanish conquistadors thanks to their magical abilities.

Here's a preview:

(Image credit: Rahmat M. Handoko)

(Image credit: Rahmat M. Handoko)
(Image credit: Rahmat M. Handoko)
(Image credit: Rahmat M. Handoko)
(Image credit: Rahmat M. Handoko)

"I'm excited to reclaim another narrative we're used to seeing about Mesoamerica that is often told by white scholars and storytellers - and simultaneously introduces Latinx characters in the fantasy realm," Barajas tells Newsarama.

Barajas is currently using Kickstarter to raise $10,000 for the project, which includes a role-playing game, dice, and even instructional guides on running your own Kickstarter by Barajas, who has managed 10 successful crowdfunding campaigns before this.

Here's a preview of Barajas' instructional material on being successful with Kickstarter:

The Helm Graycastle one-shot goes on sale February 2021.

