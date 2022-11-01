Latest Nintendo Switch update fixes issue that was preventing screenshots in some games

The latest Nintendo Switch system update has added some more banned words to its list as well as made a few improvements to the console.

As detailed in the latest system update patch notes (opens in new tab), the Nintendo Switch has now been updated to ver. 15.0.1. This update doesn't add or change very much overall but it does improve general system stability, like usual.

Some of the more interesting notes in this update include two resolved issues, the first of which fixes an issue causing "Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC from a console other than your primary console." The second "resolved an issue preventing screenshots during specific in-game scenes for some games."

Thanks to the Nintendo data miner @ OatmealDome (opens in new tab) on Twitter, we also know a few of the lesser-known changes made in the 15.0.1 update. According to the data miner, the latest update also adds more words to the banned word list including a few Japanese phrases which are used to tell someone to "disappear", "get lost", and "shut up" in Katakana.

A rude phrase telling someone to “shut up” in katakana (ダマレ) was also added to the Japanese bad words list.The web browser and system apps that use it were updated, probably for bug fixes + stability.Other updated system modules include bsdsockets, ns, am, and nim.November 1, 2022 See more

Oatmeal Dome also spotted that the Nintendo Switch's web browser and system apps were updated, most probably for bug fixes and stability, but other than that not a lot has changed.

There's still a ton of reasons to be excited about being a Nintendo Switch owner though. Now that we're in November it's officially Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release month, meaning we only have to wait *checks notes* 18 days before we can start exploring the Paldea region. You can see what other games we have to look forward to with our upcoming Switch games list.