Larian boss clarifies comments about the studio's next game: "I think scope wise, Baldur's Gate 3 is probably already good enough"

Swen Vincke, head of Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, is dreaming about a "very big RPG that will dwarf them all," but he wants to make sure there are a few things you know about it.

If you missed Vincke's original quote, he said that Baldur's Gate 3 "was part of a larger plan that I have towards what I call the very big RPG that will dwarf them all." Every Larian game since the first Divinity: Original Sin has been building new foundations for the studio's future projects, and whatever this uber-RPG actually is, Vincke said it's not Larian's next game - there's more foundation to build first.

"It's not the very big RPG that will dwarf them all that we're making now," Vincke tells Eurogamer. "We have two games that we want to make, and we actually intended on making after BG3, so we're just back on that track now. They're big and ambitious, that's for sure. But I mean, I think scope wise, BG3 is probably already good enough!"

It's all a bit confusing, and Vincke jokes that he might have been "heavily jetlagged" when he gave the original quote. But basically, you shouldn't expect Larian's next game to "dwarf them all," least of all Baldur's Gate 3.

As for Larian's actual next game, Vincke says it's "new in the sense that it is different from the things that we've done before. Still familiar enough, but different. I mean, like: tone, style, way of doing it, are for us certainly new. And I think very appealing." That's an interesting way of dodging the question of whether this is a new IP, but I'm certainly interested in what something new in "tone" and "style" from Larian looks like.

Vincke has had some harsh words about layoffs in recent days, and that's no different in this interview. "You're an idiot," Vincke says of studios firing critical technical artists, and "anyway, we're hiring them to come work for us."

