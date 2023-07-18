The writer of the Lando Calrissian TV show says he hasn’t had an update in years

Everyone’s favorite scoundrel (well, second favorite at least) is still waiting for his small-screen debut. Despite being announced in 2020, the Lando Calrissian TV show hasn’t received an update in years according to its writer Justin Simien.

On the press tour for his new movie Haunted Mansion, Simien shared that he hasn’t received an update since Disney Investor Day in 2020. "I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show," he told The Direct. "It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it."

The show was expected to see Donald Glover reprising his role as the Star Wars character after debuting as the younger version in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Interestingly, however, Simien’s update comes just a few months after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said the show was still happening.

Speaking to IGN at Star Wars Celebration, she said of Glover’s involvement: "I can just tell you it's still happening, and he's very excited about it." We didn’t have any major updates about it at the event earlier this year, with the focus mainly on Dave Filioni’s Mando-verse as well as other upcoming releases including The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.

So we’ll just have to hope that the wheels are still turning on the series. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of the new Star Wars shows and movies on the way.