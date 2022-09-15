Kojima's new teaser has been cracked in mere hours

A teaser from Kojima Productions has been cracked by fans after merely a few hours.

Earlier today on September 15, Kojima Productions put out the teaser image seen below (as relayed by Kojima mega-fan Geoff Keighley). The teaser image simply has the silhouette of a figure in the background, with the foreground dominated by text reading "who am I?"

It turns out this mystery might've been a little easier to solve than intended, however. As seen below, another Kojima mega-fan has managed to put the pieces together merely a few hours after the mystery image was first unveiled earlier today, revealing the figure to be none other than actor Elle Fanning.

For those unfamiliar with her extensive body of work over the last decade or so, Fanning is primarily known for roles in Maleficent and The Great. She's also collaborated with Dutch director Nicholas Winding Refn, who you might remember lent his appearance to Kojima for 2019's Death Stranding.

If you check the comments under the tweet just above, you'll find a fair few fan theories as to why Kojima Productions is publishing a photo of Fanning. One common line of thought seems to be that the actor will appear in Kojima's next game, but as the studio itself publicized in a recent tweet (opens in new tab), they aren't gearing up to reveal any new games whatsoever at the ongoing Tokyo Game Show.

Whether Fanning really is involved with a new Kojima Productions project, or whether the studio's director is just having a bit of fun, we'll have to wait and see to find out for sure.

