Kojima pays tribute to the musician without whom "Death Stranding would not have been born"

published

"I heard the news. I can't believe it. I don't want to believe it"

Death Stranding
(Image credit: Kojima Productions/505 Games)

Hideo Kojima has paid tribute to Low Roar founder and lead singer, Ryan Karazija, who has died at just 40 years old.

Known to many of us through his work on Death Stranding, Kojima said that without Karazija and his music, "Death Stranding would not have been born".

"I heard the news. I can't believe it. I don't want to believe it," Kojima said in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.

"Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thank you. Rest in peace.

"Ryan Karazija, frontman and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40. 

"His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so," says a statement on the band's Facebook page (opens in new tab).

“He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honor his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs.

“The sixth Low Roar record was already underway and will be completed and released when it is ready. Please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

The statement ends: "Sometimes you feel like this is never ending, but we all fade away…"

Karazija is said to have died "after a short illness" due to complications from pneumonia.

