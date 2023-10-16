Rian Johnson has a promising update on Knives Out 3

Rian Johnson has provided a promising update on Knives Out 3 – and it seems like he's got a lot of key details locked down for the threequel.

"It’s coming along. I obviously couldn’t work during the strike, and now that it’s over, I’m diving in full force, and so it’s coming along," Johnson told The Wrap , referring to the WGA writers' strike that ended earlier this month. "I’ve got the premise, I’ve got the setting, I’ve got what the movie is in my head. It’s just a matter of writing the damn thing."

The second installment in the franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released on Netflix in December 2022. It saw Daniel Craig return as detective Benoit Blanc, but this time around he was investigating a new murder with a new cast of characters. The ensemble cast included Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, and Leslie Odom Jr. No casting information for the third movie has been confirmed yet, but we can assume that Craig will be back.

Netflix bought the rights to the second and third Knives Out movies for a reported $450 million back in 2021 , but Johnson has hinted that more movies could be on the cards. "As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves..." he previously told Total Film .

"The second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we’re doing something new and surprising every time."

