Kingpin is back as the physical embodiment of the seven deadly sins to reclaim his place as Daredevil's arch-enemy

It's been nearly two years since Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, retired from crime with his wife Typhoid Mary and literally sailed into the sunset, away from New York City, Hell's Kitchen, and Daredevil. And in June's Giant-Size Daredevil #1, he'll finally cross paths with Matt Murdock again - but this time, he'll have some hellish new powers to challenge the Man Without Fear.

That's right, Kingpin is getting powers (again). But unlike in Devil's Reign, when he was able to put the mind-controlling power of the Purple Man into a cane, Kingpin himself will be the vessel for the essence of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Along with being a well-known part of some denominations of Christian religious doctrine, the Seven Deadly Sins - as in real, demonic, physical entities - have been bedeviling Matt Murdock in writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder's main Daredevil title, in which Matt is now living the life of a Catholic priest rather than an attorney.

The Giant-Size Daredevil one-shot, written by Ahmed with art from Paul Davidson, will take on the point of view of Fisk as he is possessed by the evil forces of the Seven Deadly Sins to stalk Daredevil through Hell's Kitchen.

"Sin will find you out, daredevil! He’s on the hunt: One of Daredevil’s deadliest and most dangerous foes, empowered by forces unknown even to himself, prepares for the kill," reads Marvel's official description of Giant-Size Daredevil #1. "Yes, none other than Kingpin, stalking the streets of Manhattan by night. And no matter the speed with which Daredevil moves…there will be blood."

Kingpin hasn't been totally absent from Marvel Comics since his "retirement" from crime in April, 2022. He and his wife Typhoid Mary (herself a mutant) surfaced on the mutant island of Krakoa at the 2023 Hellfire Gala, and have been active in the mutant resistance as part of the current Fall of X storyline that's about to lead to a new X-Men relaunch. He also chose not to take up arms in the recent Gang War crossover that put Tombstone at the top of the New York City underworld.

"I've always loved villain POV stories, and Wilson Fisk has the ultimate street level villain POV!” says Ahmed in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We went really big and bloody with this, bringing Kingpin back in a huge way, and I can't wait for fans to check it out."

Giant-Size Daredevil #1 goes on sale June 12 with a cover by Bryan Hitch.

Kingpin tops the list of the best Daredevil villains ever.