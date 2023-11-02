First trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes the reboot closer than ever to the original movie

The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is here – and it looks like this installment takes us the closest yet to the original '60s movie, with apes now the planet's ruling species.

Set many years after the events of the franchise's last installment, War for the Planet of the Apes, the movie will center around Cornelius (Owen Teague) the son of Caesar the chimpanzee (Andy Serkis). Different clans have emerged in the ape civilization founded by Caesar at the end of the last film, while humans have regressed into a feral state.

In short, apes are the dominant species, while humans live in the shadows – much like the version of Earth that astronaut George Taylor crash landed onto in 1968's Planet of the Apes. Based on the short teaser trailer, it looks like we can expect in-fighting between the clans, as well as an unlikely alliance with a human girl.

The cast includes William H. Macy, The Witcher's Freya Allan, The Orville's Peter Macon, and Severance's Dichen Lachman. Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, is directing.

The original Planet of the Apes movie, based on the 1963 French novel, was released in 1968, and four sequels followed in the '70s. Tim Burton made a remake in 2001, and the current reboot series kicked off in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which charts the origin story of genetically enhanced chimp Caesar as he goes from living in captivity to leading an ape uprising. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was released in 2014, followed by War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to arrive on the big screen on May 24, 2024. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other biggest upcoming movies on the way this year and beyond.