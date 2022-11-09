Kingdom Hearts fans rejoice as a fellow fan gets elected into US Congress

Democrat representative Maxwell Frost has been elected into US Congress - and they just so happen to be a not-so-secret Kingdom Hearts fan.

Following Frost's victory during the 2022 elections, one of the member of Congress' old tweets has resurfaced on Twitter. This isn't a bad thing though, as the tweet in question (opens in new tab) reads: "Haven't played video games in years but I'll always remember how awesome Kingdom Hearts is," with a link to the Kingdom Hearts 2 menu song 'Dearly Beloved II'.

Haven't played video games in years but I'll always remember how awesome Kingdom Hearts is https://t.co/CcorRuXXmJFebruary 19, 2017 See more

This has, of course, got Kingdom Hearts fans across the US celebrating Frost's win, and fans all over the world making lighthearted jokes about the whole thing. "Kingdom Hearts fans are infiltrating Congress," one Twitter user (opens in new tab) said. Another praised Frost by tweeting (opens in new tab): "Confident @MaxwellFrostFL will do well in congress because he understands complex topics like the Kingdom Hearts storyline."

Another Twitter user had a more proactive response when they tweeted (opens in new tab): "Okay, I demand that Congress now pass a measure to make Kingdom Hearts make sense." Kingdom Hearts aside, Frost's win is admirable all on its own as he is just 25 years old. He's also now being referred to by several media outlets (including the BBC (opens in new tab)) as the first Gen Z member of Congress.

Now I've never won an election so I can't relate to that, but I have beaten Kingdom Hearts 1, 2, and 3 on Proud Mode - which I imagine is just as exhilarating as winning an election. I wonder if Frost is just as excited for Kingdom Hearts 4 as the rest of us? Either way, congrats on your win, Maxwell Frost!